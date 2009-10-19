Change in fortune helps Bills end AFC East skid

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Buffalo Bills looked like they might go down to yet another exasperating, mind-boggling defeat at about six different moments in Sunday afternoon's game.

Lo and behold, after almost 73 minutes of football, the Bills turned recent history on its ear.

Rian Lindell's 47-yard field goal with 2:44 left in overtime gave the Bills a reversal of fortune the team oh-so-dearly needed.

"We said on the sideline we weren't going to find a way to lose this," said running back Fred Jackson after the Bills' 16-13 triumph over the New York Jets. "We were going to find a way to win, and that's what we did."

There were smiles all around the Bills' locker room after the team rebounded from losses the last three weeks and snapped losing streaks of eight straight in the AFC East and 10 straight to teams that play 3-4 defenses.

"I can't say enough about that group of guys," Bills coach Dick Jauron said. "They won't quit no matter what happens."

"We kept fighting and grinding it out," receiver Terrell Owens said.

"It showed the resiliency of this team," said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. "We're not going to give up. We're going to continue to fight."

The Bills (2-4) won despite giving up 318 rushing yards to the Jets. It was just the seventh time in NFL history that a team won despite allowing a 200-yard rusher (the Jets' Thomas Jones gained 210).

The Bills won despite the fact Lindell missed from 46 yards on the final play of regulation. They won despite being outgained, 414-296. They won despite the fact starting quarterback Trent Edwards went out with a concussion after being sacked early in the second quarter.

Most of those negatives were outweighed by the fact the Bills' defense intercepted six passes, five of them off Jets rookie quarterback Mark Sanchez. Rookie safety Jairus Byrd got two pickoffs, both on outstanding plays downfield, while Reggie Corner, George Wilson, John Wendling and Paul Posluszny got the others.

Sanchez completed just 10 of 29 passes for 119 yards and had a passer rating of 8.3.

The last pickoff came with 6:25 left in overtime. The Jets (3-3) faced a third-and-10 situation at their 46. Sanchez was flushed out of the pocket by a four-man Bills rush and tried to throw a ball over the middle late in the play -- never a good idea. Posluszny was sitting in zone coverage and easily made the play on the ball, giving the Bills possession on their own 42.

The Bills took nine plays to march 29 yards to the Jets' 29-yard line.

For a moment it looked like they would make Lindell's job easy. Fitzpatrick threw a 29-yard pass to Lee Evans to the Jets' 4. But a video review determined that Evans did not have full possession before he landed out of bounds.

So Lindell was forced to boot a long field goal with the wind. The one he missed at the end of regulation was against the wind.

"I think the wind kind of calmed down a little bit at the end," Lindell said. "I told myself to stay slow. I think on the one I missed, I was a little quick through the ball."

The Bills were undaunted after Lindell's miss at the end of the fourth quarter.

"There was a lot of enthusiasm and optimism on the sideline, to be honest with you," Fitzpatrick said. "Once they got the ball first, the defense told us, we're going to get you back on the field. That's what happened."

"As soon as he missed it, everybody on the sideline said this isn't over," Jackson said. "We had had enough of that. We felt like we had to control our own destiny and make some plays and get back another opportunity to get a victory."

The Bills' offense wasn't great but it did show noticeable improvement over last week's miserable 6-3 loss to Cleveland.

The Bills huddled for the first time all season and used huddles the entire game.

Buffalo also used a two-back set with a fullback for the first time this season.

If nothing else, the tactics helped the time of possession. The Bills held the edge, 39:03 to 33:13.

"We just were not performing very well at all the last three weeks and we're just looking for different ways to give ourselves a spark," Jauron said.

"It threw a wrinkle at them," Jackson said. "That's what we were hoping to do."

The Bills rushed for 142 yards, getting 52 from Jackson and 61 from Marshawn Lynch.

"The game plan we had going in was let's put it on Marshawn and Fred and let the big boys up front lead the way for us," Fitzpatrick said. "It was ugly at times, but there's never an ugly win, I'll tell you that much."

Fitzpatrick was 10 of 25 for 116 yards with one TD and one interception.

The Bills snapped their touchdown drought in the third quarter.

Fitzpatrick hit Lee Evans on a slant pattern for a 37-yard catch-and-run touchdown that tied the game, 13-13, with 2:30 left in the third period.

"It was one on one," Fitzpatrick said. "We wanted to make sure to get the ball out quick. They had a lot of guys coming on that play. They always do on the third downs. Credit [offensive coordinator] Alex Van Pelt for the play call and the scheme we had on that play.

"The Jets like to get too many guys to one side so you can't block them. So we slid the line that way and I was able to get a little bit of time to step away from them and get the ball to Lee."

The Bills dodged a bullet in overtime. The Jets were lined up to try a 50-yard field goal for the win, but holder Steve Weatherford bobbled the snap and tried to throw a pass, which Wendling picked off.

"Hopefully, this will give us some momentum," Fitzpatrick said.

