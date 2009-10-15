Lockport parents alerted to swine flu Confirmed case at elementary school prompts notice

At least four children in Lockport elementary schools, including two from Charles A. Upson Elementary School, have had an "influenza-like illness" this week, and one of the Upson students has the first documented case this school year of swine flu involving a student in Niagara County.

Superintendent Terry Ann Carbone sent a letter home to parents on Tuesday informing them of the illnesses and saying that the child with the flu strain, also known as H1N1, has remained out of school during the contagious part of the illness. There is no reason to close the school, Carbone added.

Assistant Superintendent Susan Griggs told The Buffalo News on Wednesday that the youngster with H1N1 is "recovering nicely, and we are hopeful the student will be back to school tomorrow."

Griggs said efforts to stop any spread of the virus starts at home.

Barbara A. Surace, a registered nurse and director of school health services, said the district has been working with parents and students since last spring on spreading the word about the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Students and staff have been encouraged to wash their hands often, use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren't available, properly disposal of tissues and cough into an elbow. They've also told those who are sick to stay home.

"These guidelines are not any different than those for a common childhood illness," Surace said, but the implications of a virus that has hit those under 25 the hardest underline the importance of following the guidelines.

Daniel J. Stapleton, director of the Niagara County Health Department, called the Lockport district's response to the H1N1 case "tremendous."

Stapleton said young people 6 to 24 years old are among the 70,000 people in the county considered part of the priority group that should get the H1N1 vaccine. He and his staff have been meeting with school superintendents to form a plan to vaccinate students in the coming weeks at school clinics.

The first clinic is being planned for the Starpoint district in late November, and superintendents in the county's other nine districts have been invited to be on hand to watch.

"I say this is a marathon, not a sprint," Stapleton said. "I want to make sure that when people come to these [points of distribution], we have enough vaccine available for them."

Right now, the Health Department has 500 doses of the nasal spray vaccine in the county. Because that type of vaccine contains live virus, children under 5, pregnant women and adults over 49 cannot receive it. The injection version is expected to arrive soon. Stapleton said a total of 220,000 people in Niagara County potentially could ask for the vaccine.

The Lockport City School District handled the H1N1 and influenza by quickly sending out written notices and placing automated phone calls telling parents what to look for and how to prevent the virus while there was still a small outbreak.

Lockport is the only school district in the county, so far, with a documented case of H1N1. About three dozen lab-confirmed cases have been reported in the county since late last year.

"We know it's out there," Stapleton said. "We had a break in the summer, but the flu season starts again in September and October. The key point is that we don't treat it any differently than [other types of] influenza, and most of the symptoms resolve on their own."

Surace said the student found to have swine flu at Charles Upson was tested by a family doctor. She said other students may have the virus, but not all will be tested.

"It's not widespread right now, but we do provide surveillance for the New York State Health Department," she said.

She encouraged all parents who suspect their child may have flu symptoms to seek prompt medical attention and keep their child home from school.

More information about signs and symptoms can be found on district Web site at lockportschools.org or at www.flu.gov.

