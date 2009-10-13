LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Foreclosure prevention is target of grant

The Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corp. will receive a $26,640 federal grant that will allow the agency to continue providing foreclosure prevention counseling for homeowners in danger of losing their homes to foreclosure in Chautauqua County.

The grant was announced by Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo.

It is funded by the National Foreclosure Mitigation Counseling Program, which is administered through a competitive application process by NeighborWorks America.

***

People's Law School begins 7-week program

The People's Law School, a seven-week program of three-hour seminars to inform the public about the law, begins tonight at one of four locations throughout the Southern Tier, the Board of Cooperative Educational Services announced.

The seminars will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 24. The seminars are at Jamestown, Dunkirk and Chautauqua Lake high schools as well as the BOCES Center in Olean.

A $5 fee per seminar covers handouts and other materials.

Tonight's topic covers Medicare, Medicaid and other social services programs. Other seminars include discussion about labor and employment law, wills and trusts, criminal and vehicle and traffic law, as well as property and family law.

The seminars are made possible by BOCES, the Robert H. Jackson Inn of Court and the Jamestown, Northern Chautauqua and Cattaraugus bar associations.

Preregistration is required. Additional information is available by calling BOCES at (800) 228-1184, Ext. 4060.