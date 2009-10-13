Corrections

The salary for the Town of Lewiston highway superintendent is being increased by $7,000 in the 2010 proposed budget in compensation for handling parks duties, which were cut out of the 2009 budget and restored for 2010. A story in Saturday's News incorrectly explained the reason for the $7,000 increase.

An information box with the Sunday article on Tonawanda Coke Corp. should have said the plant was found to emit the carcinogen benzene at levels up to 75 times higher than recommended guidelines, according to a state study.

