An (almost) Buffalo-less story about 'boneless' wings.

Apparently, we've created a monster. And we don't even get credit for it.

On the front page of today's New York Times:

- 'Boneless' Chicken Wings? Cheaper by the Dozen - All about how the popularity of spicy chicken wings has led to an increase in the price of wings, while the price of previously expensive chicken breasts is down. So places that sell spicy wings are now raising the price, giving them up, or moving to what Times writer William Neuman properly calls "that oxymoron dipped in hot sauce, the boneless wing" -- made from now-bargain white meat.

But does The Gray Lady give Buffalo any credit for this invention? Barely. Waaaay down in the story -- beyond the jump, as we say in the biz -- it finally allows that:

Buffalo wings, as they are commonly called, are said to have started in Buffalo in the 1960s, when a bar owner took the unloved chicken parts, cooked them up and added sauce. They have become a classic American finger food — and a standby in bars during football season.

The Times' primary example for this story? A bar in Tucson, for pity sake.

Just to fill in the crucial details, we would direct all New York Times readers who, after reading its chicken story, are still hungry, to the Web site of Buffalo's Anchor Bar. Or to the Web HQ of The National Buffalo Wing Festival.

-- George Pyle/The Buffalo News