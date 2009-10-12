Ex-Sabre battling Parkinson's Disease fails to stop Peterson from coaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Brent Peterson laughed in the doctor's face. Parkinson's disease? Me? Ha!

When a second doctor told Peterson the same thing, things weren't funny anymore.

The former Buffalo Sabres center does indeed have Parkinson's, an incurable condition that eventually could steal his livelihood as associate coach for the Nashville Predators. For now, the slight tremor in his right hand can't come close to keeping him from his job, which he's held for 12 seasons.

"I'm hanging in there," Peterson said over the weekend. "I'm still able to do my job on the ice, do all the things I need to do. Right now, everything's going good."

The 51-year-old got the news about six years ago. He felt a little off, so he decided to see his physician.

"I just didn't feel right," Peterson said. "My hand didn't work right. I had a little bit of a tremor, but not bad. I saw a doctor, and he told me I had Parkinson's. I didn't believe him. I told him he was crazy, so I went and saw another doctor, and he confirmed it.

"We didn't tell anybody. We didn't even tell the family for a year, just the doctor, my wife and I. I interviewed for a few head coaching jobs, and I didn't want anybody to know."

As would be expected, Peterson initially had a difficult time with his diagnosis. The neurological disorder inevitably gets worse, so sufferers are aware their lives will eventually be taken over by uncontrollable twitches. One of the disease's most famous victims helped Peterson accept his new reality.

Peterson played in Vancouver with Cam Neely, and the Hall of Famer is a longtime friend of Michael J. Fox. The Parkinson's-stricken actor called Peterson for a talk, and they formed an instant friendship.

Peterson, who has three children with his wife, Tami, came public with his diagnosis in 2004. Since then, he has been active in helping fund research and created the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's in 2007. His annual golf tournament last month raised nearly $100,000.

"When you see somebody dealing with that and deal with it the way Brent deals with it, it's remarkable," said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, Peterson's teammate in Buffalo from 1981 to 1985.

The occasional shake in Peterson's right hand is still his only real symptom. For that, he's thankful.

"I've been very lucky the last five years," he said. "It hasn't progressed like we thought. It's slowed down. I'm very, very, very lucky to have it progress at such a slow rate.

"It's a progressive, noncurable disease. Some people that I know who were diagnosed after me are in wheelchairs and not able to function very well. I've been very lucky that I don't have a lot of problems. My medicine is good. It doesn't affect me for my job. It doesn't have any side effects. There isn't anything that really causes me any trouble."

So Peterson will continue to coach, something he got a desire to do while playing for the Sabres.

"I had some great teachers," said Peterson, who played under legendary coach Scotty Bowman. "Craig Ramsay taught me a lot about the game. I learned a lot about the technical part of the game from Mike Ramsey and Lindy Ruff. They were consummate pros. Craig taught me a lot about the X's and O's and dealing with people.

"That's probably when I started to want to be a coach. It's not like playing, but the next best thing is to be part of the action on the bench."

Peterson's reputation during his 11 seasons in the NHL was as a defensive-minded forward who excelled at faceoffs. Not surprisingly, he specializes in teaching penalty killing and draws with the Predators.

"He's a tremendous coach," Nashville head coach Barry Trotz said. "He's very passionate. Any assignment you give him, he's all in.

"He's a good teacher. He cares. He's a team player. There's no egos or anything. He just goes and gets it done every night. It's very similar to how he played. He doesn't get a lot of fanfare, but he was very effective and got it done, and that's how he coaches."

It's something Peterson will continue to do for as long as his health will allow.

"Everybody's been terrific," he said. "Everybody in this organization has been wonderful to support me and my disease."

