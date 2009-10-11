Disgruntled employee or principled idealist Mark A. Sacha's firing raises questions about his campaign to prosecute G. Steven Pigeon.

Mark A. Sacha was fired last week as a prosecutor of more than 20 years, leaving him at age 51 without a job, after he publicly accused his boss of failing to prosecute political operative G. Steven Pigeon for election fraud.

Erie County District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III, who fired Sacha for what he called misconduct after Sacha took his allegations to The Buffalo News, said he and his senior staff looked at Sacha's accusations and concluded there is no prosecutable case against Pigeon.

Is Sacha merely a disgruntled employee, as Sedita calls him, who was upset that Sedita demoted him from a deputy district attorney after Sedita took office in January? That Sacha's breaking point came after Sedita later took Sacha's business car away?

Or is Sacha a high-minded idealist, who was burned when Sedita's predecessor, Frank J. Clark, declined to prosecute Pigeon? Who was disgusted when Sedita also gave Pigeon a pass and demoted him? And who was then pushed to complain publicly when Sedita told The News that he wouldn't investigate most election fraud cases, citing a lack of staff and resources?

Sacha has called for a special prosecutor to look at Pigeon. The former Erie County Democratic Committee chief and top aide to former Rochester area billionaire and Buffalo Sabres owner B. Thomas Golisano in Golisano's political efforts denies any wrongdoing.

Sedita refused to ask for an outside investigator, saying there is no basis for it. On Saturday, The News reported that aides to Gov. David A. Paterson said the governor is reviewing whether to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Pigeon.

Sacha said he outlined the case against Pigeon, as well as against Timothy M. Clark, to Sedita in the prosecution that Sacha led of the campaign for county executive run by Paul T. Clark, Timothy Clark's brother.

Sacha obtained misdemeanor guilty pleas from Paul Clark and two associates for hiding thousands of dollars in campaign contributions.

But Sacha said the prosecution was incomplete. He outlined alleged election crimes against Pigeon and Timothy Clark in a 13-page memorandum with 50 pages of documentation that he gave to Sedita just before he took office. Two days after he got the memo, Sedita demoted Sacha from deputy district attorney. Sacha said it was retaliation. Sedita said he didn't want Sacha in a supervisory role.

Neither Sedita nor Sacha will release the memorandum.

Sedita cited grand jury secrecy rules for refusing to do it. Although the case never went to a grand jury, Sacha did issue grand jury subpoenas to witnesses, before he said Frank Clark decided against a grand jury.

Sacha refused to release the memorandum because he's concerned that Sedita could sue him or make a ethics complaint against him to the Bar Association.

>The potential case

Sacha did discuss some of the accusations with The News, and based on those discussions, interviews with some of the principals in the case and election law experts, as well as campaign expense reports filed in Albany, here is the potential case against Pigeon:

Pigeon allegedly laundered a $9,000 contribution from former County Executive Joel A. Giambra to Paul Clark through Tim Clark.

Pigeon claimed he had no connection to the Paul Clark campaign, yet at the first meeting that prosecutors had with Paul Clark, Pigeon came as his lawyer. By the time Paul Clark took his guilty plea, he was represented by attorney Herbert L. Greenman.

Pigeon, again claiming that he had no connection with the campaign, met with political operative Donald Turchiarelli and Tim Clark at Pigeon's mother's house in West Seneca.

Turchiarelli later was given $20,000 in two sacks by Michael W. Mullins, a Paul Clark contributor -- whose company later took a guilty plea for hiding contributions -- and Turcharelli used the money to conduct phone bank operations for the Paul Clark campaign.

Why does it matter whether Pigeon had any connection to the Paul Clark campaign? Because a provision of the state election law exempts what are called unauthorized committees from limits on campaign contributions. Unauthorized committees can spend as much as they please on a campaign, as long as they do not coordinate their activities with the candidates.

Under that provision, Pigeon was able to distribute $4.4 million during the last election to State Legislature candidates favored by Golisano through an unauthorized committee called Responsible New York.

"He's made that argument repeatedly," Dennis E. Ward, one of Erie County's two election commissioners, said of Pigeon. "If that's his defense, if he tries to hide behind that and it's proven that's what he was doing [hiding contributions], it's a felony if you try to dodge the limits."

Ward and his fellow elections commissioner, Ralph M. Mohr, have made allegations against Pigeon to the state Board of Elections for coordinating with the campaign of Senate Democratic candidate Joe Mesi.

Mesi ran with the support of Responsible New York against Ward's wife, Erie County Legislator Michelle M. Iannello, and Ward's brother Daniel. Pigeon said that was the reason for the complaint.

Assemblyman Sam Hoyt, D-Buffalo, also made a complaint against Pigeon to the Erie County Board of Elections, contending that he illegally coordinated the Responsible New York campaign against Hoyt by Barbra A. Kavanaugh.

The state Board of Elections referred the cases to Albany County District Attorney David Soares for prosecution. A spokeswoman for Soares said he is reviewing the cases.

Sacha said he is frustrated by the entire affair, especially since Pigeon and Tim Clark both remain on the public payroll -- Pigeon as counsel to Senate Majority Leader Pedro Espada and Tim Clark as director of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission -- while he has been fired.

Sedita said he also is frustrated. He said Sacha's allegations are the first attempt to besmirch his reputation in more than 20 years as a prosecutor.

Sacha said Sedita owes his election to Pigeon, who he says was an adviser to Sedita's campaign.

"It is now my understanding that Mr. Pigeon was instrumental in the endorsement and election of District Attorney Sedita," Sacha told The News in his Sept. 25 statement.

>Differing accounts

The district attorney has denied any close association with Pigeon. And several people close to the political process that led to Sedita's nomination and election also insist that Pigeon had no direct involvement.

But others point to evidence that he was, including Steve Barber, a former Channel 7 reporter who covered Sedita's swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 31. Barber on Friday recalled remarks made by State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita Jr., who administered the oath of office to his son and made brief remarks at the ceremony.

"I was shocked," Barber said. "He said something to the effect that 'I'd like to thank Steve Pigeon for being a big part of helping my son get elected.' "

Justice Sedita did not return a call seeking comment.

In a meeting last week with The News, Sedita and his assistants insisted that the previous administration simply disagreed with Sacha over the chances of a successful prosecution against Pigeon. John J. DeFranks, top deputy to both Frank Clark and Sedita, said nobody could prove Sacha's contention that Pigeon knew money he received from Giambra was destined for Paul Clark's campaign.

Sacha's assistant during that investigation, Assistant District Attorney Mary Beth DePasquale, said she agreed with Sedita's assessment.

"I have read and am fully acquainted with the press release issued by Frank Sedita," she said. "I stand by it and attest to the statements."

Pigeon acknowledged that he appeared before the district attorney's investigators on Paul Clark's behalf.

"I was close personal friends with Tim Clark and they asked me for help," he said, adding he had also been working with attorney John P. Bartolomei, who also represented Paul Clark during the investigation's initial phase.

In addition, Pigeon said he arranged an August 2007 meeting at his mother's home in West Seneca that Sacha contends ultimately led to exposing the shady side of the Paul Clark campaign.

Sacha contends that the meeting was held at Pigeon's mother's home so the participants would avoid being seen in the campaign's Cheektowaga headquarters. He also maintains that at the meeting a scheme was hatched in which Turchiarelli would be paid for his telephone bank services outside of regular campaign funds.

Indeed, the district attorney's initial investigation began when campaign volunteer Mullins told The News that he handed over two bags containing $20,000 in cash that was never reported in campaign finance reports.

"That's how Turchiarelli was brought into it and advised how he would be paid," Sacha said. "They told him that they couldn't pay him through the campaign and that Mike Mullins would pay him directly."

The idea, Sacha explained, was that Mullins could exceed campaign donation limits. (He eventually spent about $60,000 on the Paul Clark campaign).

But Pigeon said that even though he arranged the meeting, he was not part of the scheme.

"That doesn't mean I was involved in the campaign," Pigeon said. "I made an introduction to them. I also worked for Jim Keane [a competing Democratic candidate]. I'm a person who knows a lot of people."

He had worked with Turchiarelli in the past, he said, and suggested him for the Paul Clark campaign.

>Question of resources

Frank Clark explained that settling the case did not hinge on politics, but on his desire to wrap it up before his term ended at the end of 2008. But Sacha, he said, continued to propose new avenues of investigation that he was not prepared to follow.

"Mark was lost in the forest and couldn't find his way out," Clark said. "I said, finally, 'Let's get this case closed.' "

As he has in the past, the former district attorney said his office had neither the time nor the resources to follow Sacha's ideas.

"For someone to say 'Let's expand the targets' -- fine," Frank Clark said. "But give me 35 people and a team of forensic investigators. Then I'll burn down Atlanta if you want to."

Frank Clark acknowledged that he was ready to empanel a special grand jury to handle the case, but also said he did not want to go that route. At that point, he said, he brought in his successor -- Sedita -- who previously knew nothing about the investigation.

"I went to Mark and Mary Beth [DePasquale] and told them I desperately wanted it to end," he said. "It would have been a nightmare before the grand jury."

Sacha, however, insists the reason Tim Clark was never prosecuted was because his trail led directly to Pigeon. It was Tim Clark, he charged, who received money laundered by Pigeon from the campaign account of former County Executive Giambra.

Still, Frank Clark said he was satisfied with the misdemeanor pleas he received, and dismissed Sacha's desire to push forward as unrealistic.

"Mark can be tremendously self-righteous when he wants to be," Frank Clark said.

"Mark was fixated on Pigeon from the outset," he added.

Frank Clark did back up his former deputy on one important point, however. While Sedita said he never read Sacha's memo until he was contacted by The News on Sept. 26, Frank Clark corroborated Sacha's claim that Sedita asked for a memo on the case at about the time the pleas were being negotiated in December 2008.

"Sedita asked for a memo -- he's a memo guy," Frank Clark said, "because he knew absolutely nothing about the investigation."

Sacha further contends that he personally handed the memo to Sedita on Dec. 30, and as a result, blames the new district attorney for failing to act on what he claims was substantial evidence against Pigeon and Tim Clark. On Jan. 2, Sacha was demoted.

Frank Clark does not back Sacha, however, on the reasons for his demotion. "To say that Frank Sedita demoted him over this is wrong," he said. "Frankie felt that Mark was among the least popular people in the office. So he took him out rather unceremoniously, and I felt terribly about that.

"He's a bear for work and a very bright lawyer," he said of Sacha, "and he was fiercely loyal to me."

Frank Clark also disputes Sacha's notion that the evidence would have proven successful before a jury. He agrees that much of what Sacha collected was designed to circumvent reporting requirements. But he also anticipated defense lawyers arguing that "it happens every day."

"If you try to put that case together, you go nowhere," Frank Clark said. "They'd come at you with a thousand examples of people doing the same thing."

e-mail: mbeebe@buffnews.com and rmccarthy@buffnews.com