Mohawk Place gets new owner Restaurateur buys music club

A 35-year-old Elmwood Village restaurateur has purchased one of the city's most popular music clubs, putting Mohawk Place under new ownership.

Scott Leary, an Orchard Park native who already owns Papa Jake's Saloon at 1672 Elmwood Ave., between Amherst Street and Hertel Avenue, bought Mohawk Place at 47 E. Mohawk St. in downtown Buffalo from longtime owner Peter V. Perrone.

Leary wouldn't say how much he paid for the entire business, but the property changed hands Oct. 7 for $175,000, through Leary's 123 Elmwood LLC entity, according to Erie County clerk records.

"It's a great spot. It's like an institution. They have great live music there. It's really fun," Leary said. "I've been going there since I was a kid."

The Mohawk has been in business for about two decades, and "it just gets great bands there," Leary said. "Before bands get famous, they play in places like the Mohawk."

He said he plans to keep the club running but will spend $30,000 to put in a "brand new, state-of-the-art" sound system this Sunday, in between scheduled concerts. The next scheduled performance is EOTO on Wednesday.

