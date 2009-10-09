Downsizing vote fails to silence complaints

If Orchard Park Town Board members thought residents had the last word Sept. 23 when they voted overwhelmingly to downsize, they were wrong.

A half dozen constituents let the board know Wednesday what the vote meant to them by criticizing the Walmart project and other developments, asking for help for a busy road and offering to serve on committees.

Louis Boehm, of Lake Avenue, a frequent board critic, said some seem to think the vote to eliminate two board positions in 2012 was an expression of discontent in general, rather than against the performance of the Town Board.

"The implication being, those who took the time, and inconvenience, to wait in long lines to vote at a single crowded location, didn't really know what they were doing. Make no mistake. The people have spoken overwhelmingly," he said. "We want representatives who are sensitive to the wishes and needs of their constituents."

David Schuster of Freeman Road told board members that, during the Quaker Arts Festival two weeks ago, he collected 116 signatures against the proposed Walmart off Milestrip Road. Orchard Park residents account for 43 percent of the signatures.

Mark Manly, of Berkley Drive, said he was appointed a year ago to the volunteer planning committee charged with making the draft comprehensive plan a working document.

"To my knowledge, the committee has done absolutely nothing," he said, requesting the names and contact information of other committee members. Supervisor Mary Travers Murphy said she would provide the information.

And Jeff Lyons, of Bieler Road, said residents have asked for years for help in reducing traffic on their street. A traffic study for the Walmart project found 1,990 vehicles on the road a day.

"For a short street with 30 homes and no sidewalks, this volume is a major problem," he said.

He also noted that the board approved "duck crossing" signs for Armor Duells Road in June after a resident wrote a letter saying ducks were having a difficult time crossing the road.

"Bieler Road residents have been asking for help for almost a decade," he said.

Councilman Mark Dietrick suggested writing another letter to the Traffic Safety Committee.

