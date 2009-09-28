Dungy Rips T.O.

One thing about Terrell Owens, he inspires strong feelings in people. Former NFL coach Tony Dungy, an analyst on NBC's "Football Night in America" pre-game show, criticized Owens for his post-game act after the Bills' loss to the Saints on Sunday.

"You really don't want that," Dungy said of Owens' snide, unresponsive attitude after failing to catch a pass against New Orleans. "But I think you know that's what you get with Terrell Owens. When things aren't going well, you're going to get stuff like that. That's hard to coach."

Rodney Harrison, NBC's other studio analyst, was even harder on T.O. "He's just a clown, a straight up clown," Harrison said. "He's more concerned with individual stats as opposed to the team's success. Just a clown."

Harrison, the former Patriots defensive star, has been making a name for himself with his blunt, outspoken commentaries. He has ripped Owens before this. It's more telling for Dungy to speak out. Dungy is one of the most respected men in football, renowned for his humble, Christian demeanor. He was a spiritual mentor for Michael Vick in his return from incarceration for dogfighting.