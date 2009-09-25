Bulletin Board / Notes and upcoming events

Randy Brown and Tyler Green recently were invited to attend USA Baseball's National Team Identification Series in Cary, N.C. The four-day event attracted top players in their age groups from around the country, and is used to identify players who may be selected to represent the United States on a national team. Brown and Green are freshmen at Williamsville North High School.

***

The University at Buffalo baseball team will host prospect camps on Sunday for 2010 graduates, and on Oct. 4 for 2011 and 2012 graduates. Each camp gives prospects a chance to display their abilities and talents through a professional style workout. College coaches from Division I, II and III, as well as junior college and professional scouts, will be invited to evaluate all participants. The camps will be held at Amherst Audubon Field, adjacent to the Pepsi Center with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The rain site for the camp is Alumni Arena. Cost is $89 per session. For more information or to register, contact assistant coach Jim Koerner at 645-6192 or e-mail koerner@buffalo.edu.

***

The Park School will host a basketball clinic 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the school gym to benefit Owen's Toybox at the Center for Pediatric Hematology & Oncology at Women and Children's Hospital.

New Park boys varsity coach Sil Dan will direct the clinic, along with Jeff Liebner.

Owen's Toybox provides toys and electronics to young patients at the hospital.

Boys and girls between the ages of 7-16 are welcome are welcome at the clinic. Registration fee is $30, payable to Owen's Toybox, at the door.

Participants are asked to pre-register by calling Tom Ford at 839-1242, ext. 128, or e-mail tford@theparkschool.org.

***

The NFL and the American Urological Association Foundation have launched a campaign for men called "Know Your Stats," in honor of September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Hall of Famer and prostate cancer survivor Mike Haynes is the primary spokesman for the effort. Other members of "Team Haynes" include former Buffalo Bills coaches Marv Levy and Ted Cottrell, former Bills receiver James Lofton, as well as Pollie Shaw, the wife of ex-Bill Billy Shaw.

See www.knowyourstats.org.

***

BODYBUILDING: The Mr. and Ms. Super Natural bodybuilding, the Figure & Bikini Show and the WNBF Pro Women's Masters Cup will be held Oct. 3 at McKinley High School, 1500 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Prejudging ($10 admission) begins at 11 a.m.; finals ($20 admission) will start at 6. Call 445-5603 or visit northernstatessupernatural.com.

FLOOR HOCKEY: Teams are needed for Monday nights at Spinners. Call Dennis at 822-3967.

ROLLER HOCKEY: Players are needed at Spinners for ages 5-8 on Saturday mornings, and ages 9-11 and 12-15 on Wednesday nights. Call Dennis at 822-3967.

SOFTBALL: The 14U WNY Sting team is looking for an additional pitcher as well as utility players. Call Mark Hillary at 432-1855 or e-mail Joyce Mariarz at joyce.mariarz@yahoo.com.

TRACK AND FIELD: Clarence High School is looking for an indoor track coach for the upcoming winter season. Contact Athletic Director Greg Kaszubski at 407-9043.

