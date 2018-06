Mr. and Mrs. John Breier Jr. of Buffalo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of marriage vows, followed by a luncheon at East Eden Fire Hall, East Eden. Mr. Breier and Irene Sachs were married Sept. 7, 1959, in Infant of Prague Catholic Church, Cheektowaga. He is a retired firefighter for the City of Buffalo; she is a retired medical secretary. The couple has five children and eight grandchildren.