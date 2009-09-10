Stokes arrested on warrant in beauty shop incident

Leonard Stokes, the former restaurateur and basketball star at the center of a City Hall controversy, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant in a noncriminal trespass complaint.

Stokes, 28, of Lemon Street, was charged in a Jan. 24 incident at a Herman Street beauty shop.

In the complaint, filed Jan. 29, Mary Smith, owner of the business, said she heard a "commotion" in the shop at about 3 p.m. and saw Stokes yelling and screaming, "physically on top of" a woman who leases a chair in the shop.

Smith said she yelled at Stokes repeatedly to leave the business, eventually calling 911, when Stokes left, according to the complaint.

Smith then filed a complaint with Buffalo police, petitioning the courts for an order of protection to keep Stokes away from the business.

Stokes, 28, was allowed to remain free without bail after his lawyer entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf during an arraignment before acting Buffalo City Judge John J. Flynn.

Herbert L. Greenman, Stokes' attorney, said the Erie County district attorney's office had notified him of the unserved arrest warrant and he brought Stokes to court for arraignment.

Greenman declined to comment on the trespass allegation, which carries a maximum jail term of 15 days.

