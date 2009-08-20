Frank P. Bellanti, a member of Amherst Hockey Hall of Fame Feb. 7, 1948 -- Aug. 16, 2009

Frank P. Bellanti, a volunteer for Amherst Youth Hockey for more than 20 years, as well as other local sports organizations, died Sunday in Roswell Park Cancer Institute. He was 61.

Mr. Bellanti was born in Buffalo and was a 1966 graduate of Bishop Fallon High School. He graduated from Canisius College in 1970.

He worked as salesman for American Lubricants, the retail arm of Batten American Grease & Oil for 32 years.

Mr. Bellanti served as registrar and vice president for travel with Amherst Youth Hockey. He also managed and coached his sons' teams. He also was involved in the Western New York Hockey Association and served as director of many state and national hockey tournaments. In 1997, he was inducted into the Amherst Hockey Hall of Fame.

Since 1967, Mr. Bellanti also was of member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials. He officiated youth and high school basketball for over 20 years and served as president of New York State Approved Basketball Officials-State Board 19 from 1986 to 1988.

According to his family, Mr. Bellanti believed passionately in community service, and both youth and sports were his focus in that endeavor.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dorothy Mazzara; a daughter, Francine; two sons, Peter and Marc; and a sister, Janine Nicolaio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. today in St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1317 Eggert Road at Main Street, Eggertsville.

