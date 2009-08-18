Law allows chicken raising in city

Mayor Byron W. Brown has signed a law that allows residents to raise chickens as long as they follow strict rules, but he said he still has concerns about the Common Council plan.

Hen owners who fail to comply with stringent regulations should expect to see their permits revoked, Brown warned Monday.

The mayor said he signed the bill only because the Council made a last-minute amendment to include a clause that allows any neighbor who lives immediately adjacent to or behind a property to block someone from getting a permit.

Meanwhile, City Hall has received the first application, from a West Side woman who wants to raise hens in a backyard coop. It's no surprise that Monique Watts, of Rhode Island Street, was the first applicant. Her push for such a law played a role in the Common Council voting, 6-3, last month in favor of a bill that has sparked intense debate.

Watts has filed her chicken-raising application, City Clerk Gerald Chwalinski confirmed Monday.

"The next step is for us to contact her neighbors, and they'll have 20 days to raise any objections," Chwalinski said.

Other restrictions include a limit of five hens at each dwelling and a ban on roosters.

Chicken coops would have to be kept a certain distances from dwellings and property lines. Hens must be fed using an approved trough, and scattering feed on the ground is illegal. Chicken owners would be prohibited from selling meat or eggs.

But opponents are worried about noise, odors, rodents and other potential problems. During a lengthy Council hearing in June, some critics said city neighborhoods aren't suitable spots to raise chickens.

Applicants must pay a one-time $25 permit fee, money that officials said will defray the costs of inspecting coops.

