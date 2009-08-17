POLICE & COURTS

>Reckless boating charged in Bemus Bay collision

BEMUS POINT -- A boater was charged with reckless operation after her craft collided with another in Bemus Bay on Chautauqua Lake at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies said that a boat operated by Natalie S. Generalovich, 18, of Pittsburgh, was pulling a tube and that she failed to see a drifting vessel operated by James W. Ardnt, 61, of Willowick, Ohio.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were treated in WCA Hospital, Jamestown. Officials did not identify the injured or specify damage to the boats.