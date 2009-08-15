This Day in Buffalo Sports History: The Blizzard stops

Aug. 15, 2001 -- It was a sad day for Western New York's indoor soccer fans. The Buffalo Blizzard gave up in its quest to survive and thrive.

The Blizzard never did catch on during its time, and opted not to be part of a reorganization plan within the sport. Robert J. Summers of The News wrote the obituary of the team:

The Buffalo Blizzard officially melted away Wednesday.

In a widely expected move, John A. Bellanti -- owner of the money-losing indoor soccer team for the past five seasons -- announced that the club will cease operations and not pursue membership in the new Major Indoor Soccer League.Bellanti made the announcement through Darcee' Edrozo, team director of media and public relations. She said Bellanti was away on other business in Toronto and would not be available for comment until next week.

"After evaluating and taking a look at his personal and business life . . . he made the decision with great sadness," Edrozo said.

She said the team's six-person office at HSBC Arena will remain open "to wrap up affairs" by the end of the club's fiscal year on Oct. 31. The team also will continue its scheduled summer camps, which run through Aug. 31 at several Western New York locations.

"We built partnerships with the community, the fans, the sponsors and the media, but unfortunately support has waned. We want to thank them all for their commitment to soccer in Western New York," Bellanti said in a statement Wednesday.

At a news conference last Thursday Bellanti, who claims he has lost "well over seven figures" on the team, said he would try to drum up additional financial support from new investors. But he said that he thought the team's survival would be a "long shot."

"I kind of sensed it was going to happen, but when you get that final word, then it really hits you," said midfielder Randy Pikuzinski, a Buffalo native and the only player to be on the Blizzard through all nine National Professional Soccer League seasons. "I was there on opening night (Nov. 6, 1992 at Memorial Auditorium). That was the highlight of my career, coming back and playing in front of family and friends. It was a thrill just to come back and play.

"I'd like to thank the fans. It's been nine good years. . . . And I want to thank John Bellanti for what he did for us."

--- Budd Bailey