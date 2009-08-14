Romantic chamber

The Niagara Chamber Music Festival winds up this weekend with a pair of romantic, sophisticated concerts in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Tonight, soprano Maria Fischer sings three songs by Fanny Mendelssohn, three songs by Robert Schumann and excerpts from Hugo Wolf's beautiful and sensual "Italian Song Book." The night ends with Mendelssohn's Concerto for Piano, Violin and Strings. Nina Kogan is the pianist, joined by violinist Atis Bankas and the Festival Strings. Admission is $30.

On Saturday, the festival concludes with a tribute to the songs of Noel Coward and Ivor Novello. It's the perfect concert for Niagara-on-the-Lake, a town so British in character. Coward is still popular for his arch, witty songs ranging from the sultry "Mad About the Boy" to "Mad Dogs and Englishmen." And Ivor Novello, a Welsh-born silent movie star, is famous for his lavish contributions to the British stage musical.

Saturday's journey into a glamorous bygone era features soprano Zorana Sadiq, above, and baritone Alexander Dobson, as well as pianist Peter Tiefenbach and the Festival Strings. Admission is $35.

Both concerts take place at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 41 Byron St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. For information, call (877)-MUSFEST (687-3378) or visit www.musicniagara.org.

-- Mary Kunz Goldman