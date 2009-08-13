Tucker to budget for recycling Says he will leave decision to Council

Mayor Michael W. Tucker said Wednesday he intends to place money for a recycling program in his 2010 budget proposal and let the Common Council decide whether to keep it or cut it out.

"The Council's got some big decisions to make," Tucker said after the Council heard a detailed financial presentation from the city's recycling committee. "The time has come for us to recycle in our city."

Tucker, who does not have to face the voters this year, is placing the onus of deciding whether to start recycling on the six aldermen, five of whom are running for re-election in November.

Voters will know the answer when they go to the polls, because the City Charter requires the budget and the tax rates to be set on the first Wednesday in October.

First-year costs could be as much as $550,000 but could be far less depending on the option chosen.

Computer modeling by Dawn M. Walczak, Niagara County's environmental and solid waste management director, concluded that at first, the least expensive option, by a narrow margin, is the status quo.

The city currently recycles only newspaper and cardboard at the curb, pays a fee for city residents' use of recycling Dumpsters at the county landfill and sends everything else to Modern Disposal's Lewiston landfill at $30.73 per ton.

Three more years of doing that would cost about $4.65 million, Walczak figured.

"For $42,000 more, you can go to privatization [of recycling]," Walczak said. Modern bid $1 million for three years of sending its own crews into the city every weekday to collect all types of recyclables -- metal, glass and plastic as well as paper and cardboard.

Lockport currently disposes of 12,000 tons of garbage per year. Walczak assumed no more than 15 percent of trash would be recycled -- "not a great number," she said.

Also included were the costs of workers' salaries, fuel, vehicle maintenance and the price of the cardboard program, which she deemed "expensive." It would be eliminated with full curbside recycling.

The city came up with 500 tons of paper and cardboard to sell last year and spent $157,718 to collect it, Walczak calculated. The material was sold for a mere $5,000.

There is another recycling option: having city crews collect all recyclables and driving them to a recycling facility. Allied Waste Services of Kenmore was the low bidder for the processing at $129,450 for three years.

Assuming fuel and disposal costs will continue to rise, Walczak presented a graph showing that in the third year, the cost of recycling with privatized collection will fall below the cost of the status quo.

Having city crews pick up recyclables and haul them someplace also will become cheaper than the status quo, but it won't happen until the sixth year, Walczak figured. The difference is that the city would have to buy a new $155,000 garbage truck to hold the recyclables.

If the city for some reason decided to keep collecting cardboard itself while hauling other recyclables to an out-of-town facility, Walczak said, that scenario would never pay for itself.

Highways and Parks Superintendent Michael E. Hoffman said start-up costs for any style of full curbside recycling would include about $40,000 for bins for every home; $19,000 for larger totes for businesses and apartment houses; and $4,000 for hydraulic lifts to empty the totes into the truck.

The city could apply for a state grant to reimburse half of those costs and 50 percent of the new garbage truck.

Aldermen said they favored recycling but were undecided on options. Tucker said he would talk to them before figuring how much to put into the budget.

Alderman Patrick W. Schrader, D-4th Ward, renewed his call for a garbage district so the city could charge a user fee for tax-exempt properties and reduce refuse costs for the taxpayers.

"You're going to have union problems [with privatized recycling collection], I'll tell you that right now," said Alderman Joseph C. Kibler, R-at Large.

