Cruelty to animals cannot be tolerated

As an SPCA volunteer who works exclusively with cats, I was deeply disturbed by the Frederick Grasso case in Lackawanna a few months back. Judge Robert Scott upheld Grasso's decision to shoot a hissing mother cat and two of her kittens, which Grasso thought might be rabid. He said he feared for his life.

Rabies certainly is among the most feared of human (mammalian) diseases, but people in the Lackawanna neighborhood who had interacted with this cat found her affectionate and not exhibiting behavior characteristic of a rabid animal. In addition, according to one source, Grasso, in his time as Lackawanna animal control officer, had never turned in a cat.

What's wrong with this picture? First, a New York State law forbids the shooting of a cat, regardless of its behavior, for any reason other than to end suffering. Second, highly trained SPCA peace officers may legally carry firearms but choose not to. Thanks to "Animal Precinct" and "Animal Cops" on the Animal Planet channel, viewers can see peace officers in New York, animal control officers in Miami and veterinary technicians in Phoenix handle scared, aggressive and otherwise difficult animals with control methods that preclude the use of firearms.

The public has access to enough information to condemn Scott's decision as ill-formed, at best. Of course the cat was hissing. She had babies to protect.

To those who think "it's just a cat," it might be wise to remember that, biologically speaking, every living species, including homo sapiens, is as vulnerable as the dinosaurs. We are special only in our own minds. Like us, cats are made of flesh and blood. Their nervous system, like ours, registers pain. The same hunger that stimulates us to seek food also moves cats. The same chemicals found in humans when afraid are also present in cats when afraid.

Dogs are social animals, subservient to the alpha dog in a pack. The social hierarchy and resultant cooperation enhance survival. One reason we value dogs is that they apparently perceive us as the alpha (top) dog and want to please us. Our egos like the status.

Cats, on the other hand, aren't bound by social ethics. They are, for the most part, solitary, not pack, animals. One word consistently applied to them is "independent." It's perplexing to me that in a country that elevates individual rights over group rights, the independence of cats is devalued. Cats are "ruggedly individualistic," surely an American value.

The way we treat animals is no different from the way we treat each other, both determined by who we are, not who or what "the other" is. Cruelty is a way of being in the world. It may manifest itself differently with animals, who are totally helpless when confronted with it, than it does with a fellow human, who is capable of at least some verbal or physical resistance.

Thus, cruelty to animals is "easier," a behavior of the supremely weak. By tolerating cruelty in any form, we open ourselves to it and shape the society in which we live.

My own cat, Pretty Amazing Grace, whom I adopted from the SPCA, will walk on a leash. A couple of days ago, after she had sniffed, explored and scampered about outside for more than an hour, I had reached my limit. So I picked her up to take her into the house. She hissed at me, clearly registering her displeasure. I took her in anyway. I apologized and offered a cheddar-cheese treat, her favorite. I did not shoot her.