Raking through the health care muck As debate rages on while Congress tackles reform, rumors, misinformation abound from both sides.

If residents of Rep. Chris Lee's district believe him, they will think that "independent analysts" say a Democrat-backed health care reform plan "would result in as many as 120 million Americans losing their current coverage."

Well, no. It's not that simple.

And anyone who watched President Obama's July 22 news conference might think that a reformed health system "would be paid for."

Um, not at this point, anyway.

Oh, and those e-mails that say the Democratic health plan would urge seniors to commit suicide to reduce Medicare spending?

Absolutely untrue.

So it goes these days in the overheated, overstated and deeply misleading debate that's sweeping America over congressional efforts to reform the nation's health care system.

With politicians like Lee and Obama on opposite sides of an issue touching every American -- and countless interest groups trying to influence an industry that controls a sixth of the American economy -- it can seem as if the truth is on its deathbed.

The untruths are coming from both sides, but the biggest whoppers are coming from those committed to killing the Democratic reform efforts.

"We've seen some pretty extreme stuff from those attacking the plan," said Brooks Jackson, director of FactCheck.org, a nonpartisan nonprofit that aims to sort the fact from the fiction in the nation's capital.

Speaking of extreme stuff, residents of New York's 26th congressional district got some in their mailbox the week of July 27.

Paid for by taxpayers at a cost of $22,500, the "Special Report from Congressman Chris Lee" includes several dire claims about the Democratic health proposals.

Most notably, the newsletter said Lee, R-Clarence, is working to stop "a government takeover" of health care that would "create a government-run, taxpayer-funded health care plan that independent analysts say would result in as many as 120 million Americans losing their current coverage."

Lee's office attributed that figure to a study conducted by the Lewin Group, which said that if a new government-run health care plan were widely available, 131.2 million would join it -- including 119.1 million people who would switch over from a private health plan.

The trouble is, Lee's wording implies that those 120 million people would be "losing their current coverage" and doesn't clearly state that they would remain insured.

"To say you would lose your health care is misleading," Jackson said. "You would shift over" to the publicly funded health plan if you wanted to do so.

>Lee defends data

On top of that, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said only 12 million people, not 120 million, are likely to opt for the public plan.

And the budget office might be a tad more objective than the Lewin Group -- which is owned by UnitedHealth Group, a huge private insurer.

What's more, UnitedHealth paid $50 million to New York State and $350 million to the American Medical Association in January to settle claims that it had shifted health costs to consumers by using flawed data, the Washington Post recently reported.

In an interview, Lee defended his use of the Lewin Group data, repeatedly saying it had been "around a long time" and produced reputable statistics.

He said he didn't think his use of the statistics was misleading because, over time, the plan could force 120 million people into the public health program.

"It's a potential outcome that could happen," he said.

Lee's mailing also includes several other strong statements about health reform. Headlined "Government-run, taxpayer funded health care could wreck your relationship with your doctor," it also says the program "empowers bureaucrats to interfere in your medical decisions."

In a separate op-ed on his Web site, Lee went into further depth, saying the bill creates a "health choices commissioner" empowered to set premiums, deductibles and coverage limits. Lee argues that this commissioner would work to push people into the new public health plan, thereby giving Washington control over health care.

But other neutral observers said Lee's interpretation, as stated in his taxpayer-paid mailing, is simply his point of view.

"It's very, very slanted," said Melanie Sloan, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

A bipartisan commission approved Lee's flier as being in line with regulations governing taxpayer-paid mailings, but Sloan said the flier came close to violating a rule prohibiting lawmakers from "soliciting support" on legislative proposals.

That commission "shouldn't be approving something like this," she said. "That's not really what taxpayer money should be used for."

Lee defended the mailing as perfectly legitimate.

"I want people to get involved, and to make sure all Americans look at the changes in health care policy" that could result from the Democratic health proposals, Lee said.

Besides, "I think the information being parlayed by the [Obama] administration leaves out a lot of the facts," Lee said.

He's right there.

For example, at his July 22 news conference, President Obama promised that the new health care plan "would be paid for."

Well, not quite.

"The House bill doesn't pay for itself, adding a net $239 billion over 10 years to the federal deficit," FactCheck.org's analysis found, citing data from the Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee on Taxation.

>Making their cases

And a bill approved by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee produces even more red ink: $597 billion.

Making the case for expanding health care to the 46.5 million Americans who currently don't have it, Obama also said Americans already are subsidizing their health care.

"The average American family is paying thousands of dollars in hidden costs in their insurance premiums to pay for what's called uncompensated care -- people who show up at the emergency room because they don't have a primary care physician," Obama said.

Wrong again.

The nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation said in a study last year that the annual per-family cost of subsidizing the uninsured was not thousands of dollars, but $200.

Of course, lawmakers and the president are not alone in trying to turn the health care debate to their advantage.

Former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey got a real whopper going on a radio program where she said the health bill requires mandatory counseling sessions to convince seniors "to do what's in society's best interest -- and cut your life short."

That's absolutely untrue, but Rep. Eric Massa, a Corning Democrat who opposes the current versions of the health care bill, said he's heard from plenty of constituents who have received e-mails warning that the bill would urge seniors to commit suicide.

"One of the great challenges we face is the tremendous amount of misinformation available," Massa said.

Jennifer Tolbert, principal policy analyst at the Kaiser Family Foundation, agreed.

"I think that finding factual information can be very challenging," said Tolbert, who noted that the public is being deluged with everything from facts to "slight exaggerations" to "blatant falsehoods."

"The best thing to do is to seek out more nonpartisan information sources," Tolbert said.

