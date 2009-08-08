Religion Notes / News of area faith groups

Corapi to speak at WLOF event

The Rev. John Corapi, a popular Catholic preacher and writer, will be the main speaker for a conference next Saturday in HSBC Arena commemorating the 10th anniversary of Catholic radio station WLOF 101.7 FM.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature Corapi, in his only speaking appearance of 2009, discussing "The Lord and Giver of Life" in four separate sermons written specifically for the conference.

Buffalo Bishop Edward U. Kmiec will celebrate Mass and Eternal Word Television Network news director Raymond Arroyo will give a talk. Tickets are available for $35 by calling 877-888-6279 or visiting www.fathercorapilive.com.

***

Aide to handle abuse reports

Bishop Edward U. Kmiec of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has named Mary Ann C. Deibel-Braun as assistance coordinator for the diocese.

Deibel-Braun, a licensed clinical social worker, is responsible for handling calls from people who claim to have been sexually abused as minors by clergy or other church personnel and coordinating aid for the immediate pastoral care of those individuals.

She succeeds Kathryn Marsh, the diocese's first assistance coordinator.

***

Pro-life Mass is Aug. 29

A pro-life Mass will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 29 in St. Rose of Lima Church at Parkside and Parker avenues, with Bishop Edward U. Kmiec as main celebrant.

A procession to a clinic on Main Street will follow the Mass, and participants will pray the rosary and for an end to abortion as they walk.