Help build (and talk about) the 2009-10 basketball schedule

It's time to get pen-to-paper, so to speak, as we begin to build the 2009-2010 boys basketball schedule.

This is long overdue, but I didn't have a lot of finalized reports of basketball schedules to even start to put something together here on the blog. Here's the file from last year, which we ended up stripping of the schedule to make the official ledger.

Here's a link to the post on Maple Grove going independent that helped get us going.

There are plenty of fine matchups to start talking about already.

Coaches/ADs: Send us your schedules as soon as possible; email to kmcshea@buffnews.com or fax to 849-4587. If you have matchups without dates, send them along and we'll post them as such.

The working copy of the 2009-2010 BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 4

Olean Tip-Off

(Maple Grove, TBA, TBA, Olean)

Coaches vs Cancer Tournament in Glens Falls -- first round: Williamsville South vs.

X-Ogdensburg Free Academy; III-Marcellus vs II-South Glens Falls at

Adirondack Community College

Saturday, Dec. 5

Olean Tip-Off

(Maple Grove, TBA, TBA, Olean)

Coaches vs Cancer Tournament in Glens Falls -- final/consolation: Will South/Ogdensburg vs. Marcellus/S. Glens Falls at Glens Falls Civic Center.

Williamsville South at Bishop Timon-St. Jude

Friday, Dec. 11

Jamestown United Way Tip-Off (Maple Grove vs. V-Newark, TBA at Jamestown)

Cataract Classic at Niagara Falls HS: Canisius vs. V-Aquinas, 5 p.m.; Grand Island vs. Middle College, 6:30 p.m.; North Tonawanda vs. Sweet Home, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Cataract Classic at Niagara Falls HS: Afternoon: Lancaster vs. V-Aquinas, noon; East Aurora vs. Medina, 1:30 p.m.; Frontier vs. Riverside, 3 p.m. Evening: Wilson vs. V-Batavia, 5 p.m.; Williamsville North vs. St. Mary's, 6:30 p.m.; St. Joe's at Niagara Falls, 8 p.m.

Jamestown United Way Tip-Off

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Monsignor Martin-ECIC Challenge at St. Mary's: Williamsville South vs. Canisius; Maple Grove at St. Mary's

Friday, Dec. 18

Dunkirk

Tournament (Maple Grove, Grover Cleveland, TBA, Dunkirk)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Dunkirk

Tournament (Maple Grove, Grover Cleveland, TBA, Dunkirk)

Tuesday, Dec. 29

IAABO Tournament at St. Bonaventure (Maple Grove)

Williamsville Jolly Boys Holiday Tournament at Williamsville South -- first round: Williamsville North vs. St. Joe's; Newfane at Williamsville South

Wednesday, Dec. 30

IAABO Tournament at St. Bonaventure (Maple Grove)

Williamsville Jolly Boys Holiday Tournament at Williamsville South -- final/consolation: Williamsville North vs. St. Joe's; Newfane at Williamsville South

Thursday, Jan. 7

Southwestern at Maple Grove

Monday, Jan. 11

Randolph at Maple Grove

Wednesday, Jan. 20

C.G. Finney at Maple Grove

Friday, Jan. 29

ECIC II: Sweet Home at Williamsville South

Westfield at Maple Grove

Friday, Feb. 5

ECIC II: Williamsville South at Sweet Home

Maple Grove at Southwestern

Tuesday, Feb. 9

St.

Joe's at Maple Grove

Friday, Feb. 12

Maple Grove at V-C.G. Finney

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Maple Grove at Randolph

Thursday, Feb. 18

Maple Grove at North Tonawanda

Again, if you have additions/corrections or even matchups that don't have dates yet, email me at kmcshea@buffnews.com or just post the games in the comments section below. Thanks much.



---Keith McShea