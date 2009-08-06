Help build (and talk about) the 2009-10 basketball schedule
It's time to get pen-to-paper, so to speak, as we begin to build the 2009-2010 boys basketball schedule.
This is long overdue, but I didn't have a lot of finalized reports of basketball schedules to even start to put something together here on the blog. Here's the file from last year, which we ended up stripping of the schedule to make the official ledger.
Here's a link to the post on Maple Grove going independent that helped get us going.
There are plenty of fine matchups to start talking about already.
Coaches/ADs: Send us your schedules as soon as possible; email to kmcshea@buffnews.com or fax to 849-4587. If you have matchups without dates, send them along and we'll post them as such.
* * *
The working copy of the 2009-2010 BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec. 4
Olean Tip-Off
(Maple Grove, TBA, TBA, Olean)
Coaches vs Cancer Tournament in Glens Falls -- first round: Williamsville South vs.
X-Ogdensburg Free Academy; III-Marcellus vs II-South Glens Falls at
Adirondack Community College
Saturday, Dec. 5
Olean Tip-Off
(Maple Grove, TBA, TBA, Olean)
Coaches vs Cancer Tournament in Glens Falls -- final/consolation: Will South/Ogdensburg vs. Marcellus/S. Glens Falls at Glens Falls Civic Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Williamsville South at Bishop Timon-St. Jude
Friday, Dec. 11
Jamestown United Way Tip-Off (Maple Grove vs. V-Newark, TBA at Jamestown)
Cataract Classic at Niagara Falls HS: Canisius vs. V-Aquinas, 5 p.m.; Grand Island vs. Middle College, 6:30 p.m.; North Tonawanda vs. Sweet Home, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Cataract Classic at Niagara Falls HS: Afternoon: Lancaster vs. V-Aquinas, noon; East Aurora vs. Medina, 1:30 p.m.; Frontier vs. Riverside, 3 p.m. Evening: Wilson vs. V-Batavia, 5 p.m.; Williamsville North vs. St. Mary's, 6:30 p.m.; St. Joe's at Niagara Falls, 8 p.m.
Jamestown United Way Tip-Off
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Monsignor Martin-ECIC Challenge at St. Mary's: Williamsville South vs. Canisius; Maple Grove at St. Mary's
Friday, Dec. 18
Dunkirk
Tournament (Maple Grove, Grover Cleveland, TBA, Dunkirk)
Saturday, Dec. 19
Dunkirk
Tournament (Maple Grove, Grover Cleveland, TBA, Dunkirk)
Tuesday, Dec. 29
IAABO Tournament at St. Bonaventure (Maple Grove)
Williamsville Jolly Boys Holiday Tournament at Williamsville South -- first round: Williamsville North vs. St. Joe's; Newfane at Williamsville South
Wednesday, Dec. 30
IAABO Tournament at St. Bonaventure (Maple Grove)
Williamsville Jolly Boys Holiday Tournament at Williamsville South -- final/consolation: Williamsville North vs. St. Joe's; Newfane at Williamsville South
Thursday, Jan. 7
Southwestern at Maple Grove
Monday, Jan. 11
Randolph at Maple Grove
Wednesday, Jan. 20
C.G. Finney at Maple Grove
Friday, Jan. 29
ECIC II: Sweet Home at Williamsville South
Westfield at Maple Grove
Friday, Feb. 5
ECIC II: Williamsville South at Sweet Home
Maple Grove at Southwestern
Tuesday, Feb. 9
St.
Joe's at Maple Grove
Friday, Feb. 12
Maple Grove at V-C.G. Finney
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Maple Grove at Randolph
Thursday, Feb. 18
Maple Grove at North Tonawanda
Again, if you have additions/corrections or even matchups that don't have dates yet, email me at kmcshea@buffnews.com or just post the games in the comments section below. Thanks much.
Keith McShea
