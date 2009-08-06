Celebrating a home ice assist Homegrown hockey pros praise project to upgrade childhood rink

It's been said, many times, that home is where the heart is.

For professional hockey players Patrick Kane and Tim Kennedy, their hearts still lie in South Buffalo.

That was plainly evident Wednesday, as Kane, a star with the Chicago Blackhawks, and Kennedy, a top prospect with the Sabres' Portland Pirates affiliate, spoke of their local roots near the Timothy J. Burvid Ice Rink, where their hockey careers began.

The players were in Cazenovia Park as Mayor Byron W. Brown -- who referred to each as "hometown heroes" -- announced $200,000 in upgrades to the rink and other park facilities.

"Today is special for me. This is where I grew up playing hockey. This is the first rink I probably skated in when I was 6 years old," Kane, 20, said. "The first game I ever played was at Caz Rink, and I can honestly say the first goal I ever scored was here, too. A lot of hours have been spent here."

Kennedy, 23, also reminisced about the rink's importance in his life.

"The first time I played here I was 4 or 5. I used to come here on Friday nights when most kids are staying home watching TV; I think I was skating here with Pat . . .

"Growing up skating, this was a great place to be. It kind of molded us into the young men we are today."

Kane and Kennedy singled out family members for being a big part of their success and were in turn praised as athletes and young men by Brown, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Erie County Legislator Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo, who attended the news conference.

Some teenagers watching from a distance said it meant a lot to them that the players -- notably Kane, the first overall draft pick in 2007 -- still return to South Buffalo. They said the players' success was something to aspire to.

"[Kane] came from here and conquered his dreams, and I want to do the same thing as him," said Cody Breedlove, 14.

"[Kane's] not too big to come hang out with us. He never forgets where he comes from," said Evan Pierakos, 13.

"It's special for me; it's the place I grew up," Kane said. "The best part is coming back and hanging out with your buddies and your family.

"I'll tell you one thing: It's a lot of fun playing in the NHL and playing on the ice and playoffs and certain things, and being part of an Original Six organization with the Blackhawks, but to come back home and drive in the driveway for the first time for summer, and realize that you have a long time to hang out back home in Buffalo [is a great feeling].

"The best thing about it is my friends treat me like I'm a regular kid. They don't treat me like a celebrity or whatever they might treat me like in Chicago."

Kennedy, too, said there is no place like home.

"I still have the same friends I had when I started preschool," he said. "I'm actually lucky, because I get to spend my summers back home. You love coming home, seeing your friends, your family and all your neighbors."

Both players praised the improvements to the Cazenovia rink, which include installation of new rink lighting, a new diamond plate floor covering, new boiler, new hot water holding tank and rewiring of the scoreboard.

"We have had the opportunity to play here, myself and Tim, and now kids in the future will have an even better opportunity to take advantage of these facilities," Kane said.

Kennedy agreed.

"It will be a good for the community and the kids who will be growing up and playing hockey here in the next few years."

Joann Hanavan, who was at the park fountain with 4-year-old son Dylan, said Kane and Kennedy are role models for Buffalo's youth.

"I think it's cool that they come back to their hometown and are role models for the younger kids. It makes me hope that [Dylan] will be there some day, doing the exact same thing."

e-mail: msommer@buffnews.com