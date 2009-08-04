Maybin's absence not a concern

Fast food for thought . . .

*The late start to the NFL season -- particularly the Buffalo Bills season -- lessens the concern over the continued holdout of rookie defensive end Aaron Maybin. If Maybin gets into camp this week, which seems likely, he'll still have five weeks of prep before the Sept. 14 opener.

The holdup is the cluster of No. 1 draft picks preceding Maybin that remain unsigned. Jacksonville offensive tackle Eugene Monroe, Green Bay defensive tackle B.J. Raji and San Francisco wideout Michael Crabtree are still without contracts. They're the three players selected before Maybin, who went 11th overall.

No one out of the group selected between Oakland wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (No. 7) and Washington defensive end Brian Orakpo (No. 13) has a contract. Heyward-Bey received five years, $38.25 million with $23.5 guaranteed. Orakpo has $12.1 million in guaranteed money on a five-year, $20 million deal.

*UB running back James Starks and wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt both are ranked 17th in the nation at their position in power rankings published by Rivals.com.

The scouting service also ranked Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski, a Williamsville native, as the 62nd best player in the country, while Western Michigan QB Tim Hiller came in at No. 79.

But here's a curiosity: Rivals ranks UB No. 84 in the country, behind four other Mid-American Conference teams, including Bowling Green (73) and Temple (80).

The Falcons, 6-6 last year, lost six of their front seven on defense to graduation and brought in Tennessee offensive coordinator Dave Clawson as their new head coach. That's six personnel losses on the defensive side of the ball by a team that wilted during UB's amazing fourth-quarter comeback last season.

*Blue Jays GM J.P. Ricciardi is receiving widespread criticism for his failure to deal Roy Halladay at the trade deadline. I don't get it.

Ricciardi's biggest mistake was throwing all that money at reliever B.J. Ryan a couple years back. Retaining Halladay allows the franchise to take a measure of hope into 2010 and see where it stands next July.

Halladay's return will impact 2010 ticket sales for the better. A bunch of prospects would not have. And it is, after all, a business. All that said, Ricciardi has been spinning Toronto's wheels for far too long.

*Derek Jeter may be 35 and subsequently the victim of diminishing skills, but if the Yanks keep it up he has to be in the MVP conversation. He is batting .322 overall, .332 with the bases empty, and .352 with none on and none out -- nice numbers for a leadoff hitter.

He's likely to steal 25 bases, a total he's eclipsed only once since 2002. Granted, he doesn't cover ground at short like he once did, but his .984 fielding percentage would trail only the .986 of his third season on his career chart.

*I'm tired of hearing how baseball works just fine without a salary cap because teams like the Tampa Bay Rays show the potential of building from within. The Cleveland Indians have parted with CC Sabathia, Cliff Lee and Victor Martinez -- two Cy Young winners and an All-Star -- and they're not doing it out of the kindness of their heart.

The game's economics favor the select few, with the chasm having widened during Bud Selig's illustrious term as commissioner.

*A victory is a victory on the PGA Tour, but was Tiger's win in the Buick anything more than Godzilla meets Woody Allen? I mean, what was he, a billion-to-one favorite heading into the final round? Who on that leader board was going to challenge him?

