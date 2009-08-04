Calspan 'right-sizes' by cutting its staff

Calspan Corp. laid off nearly 40 employees late last week, officials confirmed Monday, as the Cheektowaga aeronautics and transportation research firm seeks to "right-size" its bloated operations.

The government contractor cut staff across most of its operating groups, mostly in support functions such as finance, accounting, shipping, receiving and administrative staff, said CEO Louis H. Knotts. Some excess technical workers were also released, including a couple of designers and some machinists, and two managers were let go, he added.

But he stressed that the company did not lose "any kind of technical capability whatsoever," and did not act because it had lost any contracts. Rather, he explained, Calspan needed to bring its employment base in line with its existing revenues because of changes in how it gets paid.

In particular, defense contractors have typically been reimbursed for all of their expenses related to a project, plus a fixed fee. That meant it didn't matter how much of a fixed operation it had. "You don't have to necessarily be efficient in the use of labor," Knotts said. "You can actually get more money by putting more people on it."

Now, though, contracts are based on a fixed price that is negotiated up front, regardless of how much the work costs Calspan. So "we needed to re-engineer how we did something," Knotts said.

"Time moves on, and every company gets more efficient," he said. "If we don't, we're going to lose out."

Originally founded in 1943 as part of the Curtiss-Wright Airplane Division's Research Laboratory in Buffalo, it operated as the Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory until 1972, when it was spun off into a separate public company. It was then bought and sold several times before General Dynamics spun it off into an independent company in February 2005.

"We have a long heritage of defense contracts in Western New York," Knotts said. "We inherited a structure and staffing level and functions that we performed forever."

Knotts would not give a precise number of layoffs but said it was in the "upper 30s," and was a mixture of union and non-union workers. The company employed more than 240 before, but now has about 210. Calspan has not finalized specific benefits for those who lost jobs.

Calspan provides test and evaluation services across a range of functions. The company's wind tunnel complex is used in flight research to test over 1,000 models of aircraft and missiles. It has flight operations research and training facilities in Niagara Falls and California, and also has a crash data investigation unit and an automotive testing unit.

Given the breadth of work, the company's revenues and profits have been stable for the last few years, although some areas like flight operations "are growing like crazy," he said.

Knotts said the company expects a "much better second half than first half" of the year, and officials are awaiting the results of several proposals. If the company wins new contracts, "we'll probably be hiring," and may bring back some of the technical workers if their skills are needed.

e-mail: jepstein@buffnews.com