Probe clears music teacher to return to classroom

A music teacher twice pulled from the classroom since accusations arose that she hit a student will return to teaching this fall after a district investigation failed to find evidence of misconduct.

Marie VanDette had been accused of striking a Newfane Elementary School third-grader in the face with a xylophone mallet in music class last October.

VanDette, 50, was initially taken out of the classroom but then was allowed to return to her post in January. She was pulled again shortly thereafter so district officials could complete their investigation.

Superintendent Gary Pogorzelski announced at a School Board meeting earlier this month that VanDette would be allowed to return to teaching music in the district's elementary and intermediate schools in September.

"There was no finding of any misconduct on her part, let alone any criminal activity," said VanDette's attorney, Michael P. Stuermer, of the Western New York firm Lipsitz, Green, Scime and Cambria.

Karl W. Kristoff, the school's attorney, described the results of the district's investigation this way: "There was not sufficient corroborating evidence to sustain the allegation."

No criminal charges have been filed in the case. In February, the parents of the student said they were told by the Niagara County district attorney's office that a criminal case would not be pursued because 8-year-old witnesses, like the one in this case, were not reliable in court. At the time, they also said they were preparing to file a personal injury lawsuit against the district.

After VanDette was allowed to return to teaching in January, with a teacher's aide placed in her classroom, she was later subject to an involuntary transfer to work on curriculum, her attorney said.

"She's definitely glad to be back in the classroom," said Stuermer, who has maintained his client had done nothing wrong.

The alleged victim in the case was 8 years old at the time, and VanDette was accused of striking him below the eye while the class was learning to play the xylophone.

A classmate sitting with the alleged victim told his parents what he saw. The alleged victim never requested to see the school nurse, Stuermer has said.

Stuermer also has said the district tried to force VanDette to take an early retirement in November, before it had interviewed anyone else who had interacted with the boy that day.

Teachers union officials later interviewed three teachers who had contact with the boy on the day of the alleged incident. None of them reported that the boy said anything about the incident, and none said they saw evidence he had been struck, Stuermer said.

Parents of students in the district should have piece of mind, he said, "knowing that the issue was thoroughly investigated by so many different agencies," including the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the district attorney's office and the school.

VanDette began teaching in Newfane in the fall of 1983.

Darcy Bouchard, a parent of three students in Newfane schools, called VanDette "a great asset to the music program," and said she's thrilled to hear she will return to teaching.

The parents of the student who was the alleged victim could not be reached for this story. The status of their pending lawsuit was not immediately known.

Board member Donna J. Pieszala confirmed VanDette was returning to the classroom but declined to provide further details.

e-mail: abesecker@buffnews.com