Corrections

The wrong date for "Sip and Shop" -- a fundraiser benefiting a Breast Cancer Awareness Garden -- appeared in a story in Thursday's Social Notes. The event, sponsored by the Buffalo Federation of Women's Clubs, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive. Tickets are $15, available at the door.

Tickets also are available through Esther Kopp at 652-4985. The telephone number was incorrect in a Sunday report of the event.

The Buffalo News corrects published errors of substance. To request a correction, please notify the editor by writing to: P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240. Or call The News at 849-4444 and ask to speak to the editor of the department in which the article was published. Or fax your request to 856-5150.