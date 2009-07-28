$510,000 payment may open doors to a splash park

LEWISTON -- An influx of more than $500,000 in annual New York Power Authority money has the Town Board mulling several Greenway projects in the next few months, including a scenic bike and walking path and the Freedom Crossing Monument.

But Supervisor Fred Newlin told the board Monday night that since the town will receive settlement money for the next 50 years, officials are "flirting with the idea of new project -- a splash park."

Each July, the town receives an annual payment of $510,000 as part of the relicensing of the Niagara Power Project, the Power Authority plant located in the town.

Newlin said the splash park would be like a "rubberized water park for small children."

The town also is using Greenway funds, along with federal grant money, to fund the $2 million scenic path. A public hearing on that project is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Newlin said the board could have discussions at that time about ideas for a splash park, including where it might be located.

In another matter, the board approved $20,000 for Lewiston Library parking lot repairs.

The project would install curb cuts, where in some cases curbs are as high as 8 inches and are unsafe for older or physically impaired library patrons.

Councilman Sean A. Edwards approved of the work but was angry that the Village of Lewiston was not contributing toward repairs.

Edwards said that, meanwhile, the Sanborn Library has had to go without a new rug for the past four years because of the cost, and "their kids continue to sit on a dirty rug."

Also Monday night, the board approved spending $99,800 in inflow and infiltration repairs for the Village of Lewiston, using Power Authority settlement money.

The work was called beneficial to both the town and village because it will stop excess water from flowing into the sewer treatment plant to be treated unnecessarily.

Funds will be used for patch kits, television inspection cameras on lines, and the bulk of the work will replace pipes on Seneca Street and along Fifth Street, which are among some of the oldest lines in the village.

Councilman Ernest Palmer praised the village for lowering the rates of inflow and infiltration, which had been a critical problem in the past two years, from 150 percent to 107 percent.

e-mail: nfischer@buffnews.com