Henry E. Zajac, a licensed funeral director and Niagara Falls native, died unexpectedly Thursday. He was 56.

Mr. Zajac attended local schools, earning an associate's degree from Niagara County Community College in 1973. He graduated from Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse, becoming a licensed funeral director in 1977.

A former member, usher and trustee of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, Mr. Zajac had become a member of Divine Mercy Parish and its Ushers Club. He was also a fourth-degree member of Niagara Falls Council 247, Knights of Columbus; a member of Power City Lodge 158, Italian Sons and Daughters of America; the Buff Social Club; the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks; the Loyal Order of Moose; and the Echo Club.

Mr. Zajac was a member of the Niagara County Funeral Directors Group, as well as the Erie-Niagara, New York State and national funeral directors associations.

He enjoyed traveling with his son David to bowling tournaments, playing euchre and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Mr. Zajac is survived by his wife of 29 years, the former Barbara Piwowarczyk; a daughter, Heather; four sons, Henry II, Matthew, Frank and David; his mother, Stephania; and a sister, Leonore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Divine Mercy Church, 24th and Niagara streets.

[BESECKER]