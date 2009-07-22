NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Theft from Falls church brings man year in jail

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara Falls man who burglarized a church was sentenced to a year in jail Tuesday by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Brian K. Borden Sr., 44, of Mackenna Avenue, had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of petit larceny in connection with the Dec. 13 break-in at Potter House Church on Seventh Street in Niagara Falls. A television set, speakers and power tools were stolen.

Borden still has charges pending against him in regard to an alleged rape. He has yet to be indicted in that case.

-----

>Man gets prison term for break-in to steal pot

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara Falls man who broke into the home of a friend of his sister's to steal marijuana was sentenced Tuesday to 1 1/3 to four years in state prison by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Michael P. Raymond, 25, of Buffalo Avenue, had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted third-degree burglary. Court officials said charges stemming from the Nov. 25 break-in are still pending in Niagara Falls City Court against co-defendant James M. Sanders, 23, of 67th Street.

Raymond still faces charges in connection with allegedly damaging sprinkler heads at the new Niagara Falls Public Safety Building, causing flooding in the jail area June 13. Assistant Public Defender Michael E. Benedict told Murphy that happened because of "a suicidal thought that Mr. Raymond had."

-----

>Aide charged with theft of $1,000 from patient

LOCKPORT -- A care aide at the Presbyterian Home on High Street has been charged with stealing nearly $1,000 from a patient.

Gabrielle A. Hill, 20, of Pine Street, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny when arraigned Monday in Lockport City Court.

Detectives said she turned herself in to Police Headquarters on Friday after confessing to the theft.

A patient told police that he suspected the theft May 25 when he noticed the closet in his room was "messed up" and said that someone came in and took the $995 in cash from his lock box.

Hill was released on her own recognizance, and a return court date was set for Aug. 3.

-----

>DWI charge follows crash in Clarence

A Lockport woman faces charges of driving while intoxicated and under the influence of drugs following a Tuesday morning crash on Transit Road in Clarence, Erie County sheriff's officials reported.

Alison Albers, 47, rear-ended another vehicle at about 10:30 a.m., deputies reported. Albers was taken to Lockport Memorial Hospital with a neck injury.

While at the hospital, she was arrested and released on traffic summonses pending arraignment in Clarence Town Court.

-----

>Lockport man, 33, accused of hitting infant in head

LOCKPORT -- A felony hearing is planned today for a city man who is charged with striking his 3-month-old child in the head as he swung a fist at his girlfriend who was holding the child Saturday.

Thomas L. McDowell Jr., 33, of Center Street, is being held without bail on two counts of child endangerment, felony burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, third-degree assault and second-degree coercion in connection with the incident, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on Gooding Street.

A woman called and said McDowell has been ordered to stay away and when he refused she ran to the other side of the house and he then kicked in the door, breaking the door frame and barely missing their 5-year-old boy.

She said he then began yelling and swung a fist, striking the 3-month old in the head. The woman told police she grabbed a broom to defend herself and yelled for help and then McDowell fled.

The 3-month-old was transported to Women & Children's Hospital in Buffalo. The extent of child's injuries was not specified by police.

Damage to the door and phone were estimated at $850.

-----

>Town of Niagara arson brings a year in jail

LOCKPORT -- A man who set fire to the place where he was living was sentenced Tuesday to a year in the County Jail by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza.

Robert W. Lambert Jr., 41, had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted third-degree arson. He torched his roommate's garage on Maple Avenue in the Town of Niagara after being ejected from the residence March 18. Damage was minor.