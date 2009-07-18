Judicial panel ends probe of Makowski Ex-judge agrees to never serve again

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct has closed its investigation into the actions of Joseph G. Makowski, because the disgraced former judge agreed not to seek or accept a judgeship or ever work as a judicial hearing officer.

Makowski, who resigned as a State Supreme Court justice earlier this year, signed a stipulation that keeps him from ever serving on the bench again.

"The stipulation speaks for itself," Richard T. Sullivan, Makowski's lawyer, said Friday. "It's a matter of public record. He agreed to do that. There will be no further comment from me or him."

Keeping Makowski off the bench is the most the commission could have accomplished if it had continued the case. Still, the agreement spares Makowski from any embarrassing details that might have been released if the commission had followed through with its case.

Makowski's agreement is the 28th such stipulation since the procedure was instituted in July 2003, the commission said.

Makowski resigned under pressure from District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III -- but avoided a criminal charge -- for submitting a false affidavit while trying to help Anne E. Adams escape a drunken-driving charge.

Sedita has said the two "tried to fix a case, and they got caught."

Although Makowski resigned, effective March 6, the commission still could have acted to remove Makowski for cause. State law allows the commission to remove a judge even after a resignation. A commission decision to remove a judge disqualifies that person from ever serving on the bench again.

The commission said it investigated allegations that Makowski "failed to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary, failed to respect and comply with the law and failed to act in a manner that upholds public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary."

Also, the commission looked into whether Makowski "allowed a social relationship to influence his judicial conduct, lent the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interest of another and voluntarily provided evidence, and acted in a manner that detracted from the dignity of his judicial office."

Makowski began serving as a judge in 1999, after winning election to a 14-year term. He had about four more years on the bench, making $136,700 a year, when he entangled himself in a DWI case involving Adams, a former prosecutor and later a defense attorney.

What put Makowski in legal trouble is the affidavit he signed after a Town of Hamburg police officer arrested Adams on a drunken-driving charge last September.

In his affidavit, Makowski stated he had been with Adams from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 on a professional basis. He then met with her from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. in Shanghai Red's restaurant, on Buffalo's waterfront, to talk about changes Adams was considering for a UB law school program.

Makowski stated Adams ordered two glasses of wine and a glass of water with lime while they were at the waterfront restaurant.

Makowski also stated that nothing in her speech, gait or mannerisms had raised his concerns about her ability to drive that evening.

An eyewitness, however, told the district attorney's investigators that Adams was stumbling as she headed for her car and that the man with her was holding her to keep her from falling.

"After speaking with Ms. Adams for another five minutes, I told her I had to get on the Skyway to my mother's house," Makowski said in his false affidavit. "She told me she was heading to her home in Angola on the same route. I drove over the Skyway to South Buffalo with Ms. Adams' vehicle in my continuous presence."

But an eyewitness told investigators Makowski also got into Adams' car. Adams then pulled her car into another part of the Shanghai Red's restaurant parking lot, near the marina, and the two sat inside the car for about 20 minutes.

Law enforcement officials have a surveillance videotape of the two in her car. Authorities also have evidence that she backed into a parked car before pulling away.

When he pressured Makowski into resigning, Sedita said he would cooperate with the Commission on Judicial Conduct, including turning over evidence his investigators collected.

Neither the commission's decision and order, nor the stipulation between Makowski and the commission's administrator, provides information about the evidence the commission collected or details about Makowski's actions.

Adams, who has resigned from practicing law and is banned from appearing as an attorney, was given a 15-day jail sentence in April. But a senior state appellate judge granted her a stay of sentencing so her attorney could appeal the sentence.

