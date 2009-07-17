Return to country

The name of LeAnn Rimes may still evoke the image of that young 13-year-old Grammy winner, but things have changed since her early success.

After a stint producing more poplike tunes, she has returned to her country roots with a summer tour that takes her back to her Patsy Cline days. She is coming off of numerous appearances on TV and a new book based on her song "What I Cannot Change." Rimes has had troubles the past few years, most publicly a dispute with her father over management and producing.

But if her song and book reveal anything, it's that Rimes seems ready to trudge on and return to what made her famous in the first place. Rimes performs in a concert at 8 tonight in the Seneca Allegany Events Center. Tickets are $30 to $50 (Ticketmaster, box office). For info: www.senecaalleganycasino.com.

-- Charlie Specht