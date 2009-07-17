>Rock

Review: 2 1/2 stars (out of four)

To understand the sensibility Daughtry brings to hard rock, read the acknowledgments in the CD booklet for "Leave This Town." Every member of the band put together by Chris Daughtry thanks his wife profusely -- except for the drummer Joey Barnes, who expresses deep gratitude to a spouse he hasn't yet met.

What happened to the stripper-worshipping hedonism of hair metal, or even the lonely, monkish pose struck by those messy 1990s grunge rockers? Daughtry and his boys are marriage maniacs. That's what gives this band its pioneering edge, despite the utter predictability of its music.

Focusing on the drama of long-term relationships, Daughtry, the chart-topping former "American Idol" contestant, does something more radical than many more sonically adventurous (and fashionable) rock bands dare.

This doesn't make "Leave This Town" anything but a familiar listen. This is by-the-numbers arena rock, played with muscular competence by a relatively young band showing off its chops by executing successful formulas.

That unwed drummer might be the best thing about Daughtry the band -- Barnes is itchy enough to push forward anthems that might otherwise plod. Guitarist Josh Steely also has his moments, throwing in spicy little riffs. And there's Daughtry's voice, of course, an instrument cleaner and stronger than that of anybody else singing mainstream rock right now. Sometimes the notes he hits here are so open, you would swear someone had invented a new audio processor just to generate it: Vibrato-Tune. But the mix on "Leave This Town," by hit doctor Chris Lord-Alge, is so compressed that it's tough to notice what each player is doing.

"Leave This Town" might not make an impression on people not already inclined to love it, but Daughtry is a major architect in mainstream rock, and his music is part of an important shift in the genre.

What's important about Daughtry's relationship rock is that it is rock, macho and cathartic. In recent years, the audience for this music has matured and expanded to include middle-aged PTA parents and the "nice" kids who would never have gone for the gender-bending, whiskey-swilling, groupie-shagging lifestyle with which the music was long associated.

Daughtry and his mates are making rock that's not just safe for this more sober crowd, but powerfully attuned to it. Dismiss him at your peril.

-- Ann Powers (Los Angeles Times)

***

>Jazz

Eddie Harris and Ellis Marsalis

Homecoming

[Elm]

Review: Four stars

Don't tell me you knew this record existed for almost a quarter of a century, because if you do, I won't believe you. Almost no one knew.

What we can hear now in its reissue (Reissue? Nonsense. Call it a rediscovery.) on a Marsalis family label is an astonishing hidden masterpiece that is among the best work on record from both the great tenor saxophonist Eddie Harris and Ellis Marsalis, the Big Easy jazz pianist who became the most fabled paterfamilias in the history of jazz. After doing a rare duet performance in a New Orleans club, longtime friends Harris and Marsalis recorded this in a Dallas recording studio. It was released on local Texas Spindletop Records in 1985. And thenceforth all but died.

Without national airplay or distribution, it just sat there in regional record store bins to gather obscurity and dust. Now, finally, we can hear what an altogether amazing meeting of musical minds in jazz it was. With everything from a passionately rhapsodic "Deacceleration" to a wildly virtuosic and cerebral "Ethereal Moments 1 and 2," it presents sides to each player's personality that, believe me, you didn't begin to know existed.

To fill out the 42 minutes of the original record, Marsalis went into the recording studio with young New Orleans pianist Jonathan Batiste and, on one tune, bassist Jason Stewart and his son Jason Marsalis on drums. (It was Jason Marsalis, by the way, whose digging got this spectacular free jazz back into circulation.) The 28 minutes of new material can't quite equal the meeting of a gloriously free Harris and an irresistibly loquacious Marsalis from the mid-'80s but, when all is said and done, the disc is a brilliant, masterly one-of-a-kind.

-- Jeff Simon

***

>Classical

Mozart/Grieg

Works for Two Pianos

The Dena Piano Duo

[Blu-ray Disc 2L 57]

Review: Three stars

It takes a lot to shock me. But this Norwegian CD had me sitting there with my mouth open. This can't be right, I thought. My CD is screwing up. But no, what I was hearing was the real thing.

What I'm talking about is the Grieg two-piano arrangement of Mozart's C Minor Piano Fantasy. On its own, as any pianist will tell you, Mozart's fantasy is one of the most important pieces of music ever, passionate, dark and futuristic. I always knew Grieg's arrangement was out there, but I'd never heard it, and -- well, all I can say is I am agog.

At the beginning, Grieg puts in these long, sustained bass octaves. Then he has the hands echoing each other. Then he puts in little bells and tinkles. It is glorious in its awfulness, one great composer not understanding another in the least.

Also on this disc/DVD set, not that it matters, is Mozart's magnificent D major Sonata for Two Pianos, K. 448, and Grieg's lovely "Altnorwegische Romanze mit Variationen." Both of them are better on their own. A curious, riveting CD, and a most admirable effort on the part of the Dena Piano Duo, which, by the way, is pianists Tina Margareta Nilssen and Heide Gortz.

-- Mary Kunz Goldman

***

>Blues

Michael Burks

Iron Man

[Alligator]

Review: Three stars

Start with B.B. King. Subtract some crucial Memphis vocal sophistication but keep a lot of King's phrasing. Add rough Milwaukee inner-city conviction. Transform B.B. King's unfailingly artful guitar minimalism with a big, healthy explosive blast of ecstatic Albert King maximalism -- but maintain a surprising amount of B.B. King's phrasing, too.

What you're left with is a bluesman probably in the vestibule of a major blues career who is coming to the Lafayette Tap Room on July 31.

This is Burks' third Alligator record and he is clearly a virile, powerhouse performer of a sort who was born and bred to be heard live.

He's impressive enough on disc here.

-- J.S.