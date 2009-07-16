Plea lost, man convicted in girl's rape Faces up to 50 years on 8 felony counts

A Wrights Corners man who went back on a plea bargain may spend the next half-century in prison, after being convicted Wednesday of raping a 15-year-old girl as she slept.

After a two-day trial, a Niagara County Court jury took only 80 minutes to convict Jeffrey P. Erle, 33, of Ridge Road, of eight felonies: two counts each of first- and third-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted first-degree criminal sexual act.

In late April, Erle accepted a prosecution offer to settle the case by pleading guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

The most that Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza could have given him for that was 2 1/3 to seven years in prison. Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley said Wednesday he thought Sperrazza might even have placed Erle on probation.

But the deal came unglued June 29, when Erle appeared for sentencing and Sperrazza read his statements in a presentencing interview with a county probation officer.

In the report, the probation officer quoted Erle as saying he hadn't done anything wrong with the girl. Sperrazza, angered by that, said Erle should withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial. She said that day she would have sent him to state prison otherwise.

Thus, Erle was tried this week on the original eight-count indictment on which he was arraigned in December.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth R. Donatello said Erle assaulted the girl in her Newfane home in June 2008.

On the first occasion, the girl was in bed with her mother because she was sick with the flu, Donatello told the jury of eight women and four men. On another occasion, she was asleep when assaulted. Donatello said Erle followed the girl downstairs after the first assault and said he'd kill her if she told anyone.

Sperrazza scheduled sentencing for Sept. 14. The least she can give Erle is five years in prison; the most, 50 years. In the meantime, he's in Niagara County Jail without bail.

