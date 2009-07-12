LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Plan for Olmsted Complex to be revealed Tuesday

The final master plan for the Richardson Olmsted Complex will be unveiled at a public meeting that gets under way at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Buffalo State College's Rockwell Hall.

The plan was developed by the Richardson Center Corp. and Chan Krieger Sieniewicz, an architecture and urban design firm. For more information, call 849-6070.

***

Bear sightings spur warning from police

A black bear has been spotted several times recently in the area of Tonawanda Creek and Hopkins roads, Amherst police said.

The most recent sighting was at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Smith Road. The bear is described as being about 180 pounds.

***

Transmitter to be shut down for maintenance work

WNED-TV's transmitter will be shut down from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday for maintenance work on the public broadcaster's tower lights and antenna.

Time Warner Cable customers will be able to watch WNED (digital channel 17.1) during those hours, but not the ThinkBright channel (17.3).

Viewers who receive signals from other sources will not be able to watch either channel.

***

Tonawanda band takes top prize at parade

The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas, Post 264, earned top honors Friday at the American Legion Department of New York State Convention Parade.

The State Convention Parade, held in Buffalo, featured military and musical units from across the state.

The Tonawandas Post competed in the American Legion Senior Band category under the leadership of conductor and music director, Michael S. Shaw.

***

Senate calls for study of border procedures

The U.S. Senate passed legislation last week calling for a study on ways to speed up the screening process for Amtrak passengers boarding trains that cross the U.S.-Canadian border.

The bill was co-sponsored by three Democratic senators -- Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both of New York, and Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont.

It was written by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, an independent.

The measure would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to conduct in-depth examination of its screening processes for travelers crossing the border by rail.

That now can take more than an hour, significantly increasing the travel time to Canadian destinations, such as Toronto and Montreal.

The House of Representatives already has passed its version of the Department of Homeland Security appropriation bill.

The legislation will now go to a conference committee before being forwarded to President Obama for his signature.