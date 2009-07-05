NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Motorcycle safety event is for 'Girls Only'

WHEATFIELD -- A free motorcycle safety event for women only is being sponsored by the State Police, the Trooper Foundation and Allstate Insurance at 9 a.m. Saturday in Oppenheim Park, 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield.

The second annual Girls Only Motorcycle Event is designed for women riders and women who want to learn more about riding and safety. It will include a motorcycle instruction presentation by a State Police motorcycle safety officer.

Local motorcycle vendors will be on site with motorcycles and equipment specifically designed for women. The event will include an escorted motorcycle ride through Niagara wine country and will be followed by a picnic featuring music performed by a local band.

***

Specialist to speak on insect control

A local expert on controlling invasive species of insects will give an update on the emerald ash borer and other invasive species that are threatening native trees and other vegetation.

Paul Fuhrmann, acting coordinator for the Western New York Partnership for Invasive Species Management will make his presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday in First Presbyterian Church, 100 Church St., Youngstown. The event is co-sponsored by the Youngstown Garden Club, Wild Ones Niagara Falls and the River Region Chapter.

Fuhrmann has been a habitat restoration specialist and natural resource manager with Ecology and Environment since 1991.

***

Summer Ecology School set at Reinstein Woods

Area teachers can find out how to incorporate environmental education into their existing curriculum with Summer Ecology School July 21-23 at the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center in Cheektowaga.

Activities are designed to fit into existing curriculum in science, math, English language arts and other subject areas.

There also will be training to help students develop a sustainable classroom and how to "green" their school.

There is a $30 materials fee for the program, which is offered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Reinstein Woods also is offering several free three- and six-hour workshops throughout the summer designed for teachers and youth leaders.

To register for a workshop, call Reinstein Woods at 683-5959.