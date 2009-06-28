Regan commits to Virginia

Timing was everything for Will Regan and the University of Virginia.

Regan, the reigning Buffalo News Player of the Year in boys basketball, has verbally committed to the Cavaliers, ending speculation about where the Nichols standout would continue his career.

He reached his decision after attending the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp -- an invite-only gathering of the nation's best high school players -- on UVA's Charlottesville campus last weekend.

"Everything clicked when I was there," he said.

Regan had narrowed his list of potential schools down to five -- Arizona State, Stanford, Maryland, Virginia and Providence. After Nichols' season ended in early March, the Cavaliers didn't appear to be the front-runners, but a coaching change reignited Regan's interest in a school he had originally visited in 2007.

Tony Bennett took over the Cavaliers program after leaving Washington State in late March. Regan became his first verbal commitment.

"The coaching staff made the basketball side a good fit beyond being in the ACC," Regan said. "I was basing my decision first on academics and they have a really good business school, so that's a huge attraction to me."

The 6-foot-9 Regan averaged 23.9 points per game on 60.5 percent shooting during his junior season as the Vikings made their third straight Manhattan Cup championship game. Those numbers helped him become one of Western New York's most sought-after Division I recruits in the past decade -- a position that began to get old for Regan.

"It got harder and harder," he said of the recruiting process. "You build a relationship with each coach, and in the end nobody is going to be totally happy with the decision. I have to say no to four other coaches."

With a decision made, Regan said he can focus all his attention on improving his game. He spoke Saturday from a team camp Nichols is attending in Ann Arbor, Mich., part of a whirlwind of camps and tournaments he'll attend this summer.

"The process isn't over," Regan said. "I'm still working out really hard. I think if I keep improving, I'll be able to see some playing time as a freshman."

Two seasons ago, Regan became the first sophomore to be named to the All-Western New York first team in 14 years. He then became the seventh player to win the Player of the Year award as a junior, following Jonny Flynn, Paul Harris, Maceo Wofford, Jason Rowe, Tim Winn and Christian Laettner.

Regan has 1,401 points for his career after a season in which he scored 646. He potentially could join another exclusive club next year: Only 12 players are in Western New York's 2,000-point club.

News Sports Reporter Keith McShea contributed to this report.

