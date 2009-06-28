Man sought in slaying last month is arrested

A Buffalo man wanted as a "person of interest" in the May 25 shooting death of a man in Amherst was arrested late Friday in Buffalo.

Andre Ridgeway, 24, who had been the subject of a manhunt, has been taken into custody with the assistance of Buffalo police, authorities said.

Ridgeway was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Jesse Garnett, 21, was killed in a Yale Avenue apartment, east of Niagara Falls Boulevard, where he was visiting a woman friend and her 2-year-old son.

Ridgeway was arraigned before Amherst Town Justice Geoffrey Klein and sent to Erie County Holding Center.

In what police called a tragic coincidence, Garnett was the roommate of Javon R. Jackson, who was killed two weeks before Garnett's killing, just hours after graduation from the University at Buffalo. Garnett, who had moved here from New York City, was not a UB student.

Police have said there is no connection between the two shooting deaths.

The Buffalo Police Department SWAT and hostage management teams were also involved in the arrest early Saturday, sources said.

The teams were called at about 11 p.m. Friday to an address on Hoyt Street, where police had a two-hour standoff with Ridgeway, a police official said.

Ridgeway surrendered without incident at about 1 a.m.

"He knew his gig was up," the official said.

Ridgeway was turned over to Amherst police, who were also at the scene.

News Staff Reporter Jay Rey contributed to this report

