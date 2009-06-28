Events for people with disabilities

Goodwill Industries of Western New York is a vocational agency whose programs and services help individuals with special needs to attain vocational training and employment. Services offered include career counseling guidance, job placement, work adjustment training, welfare-to-work preparation and vocational evaluation. Call 854-3494.

People Inc. provides services for individuals with traumatic brain injury, including service coordination, residential programs, transition services, supported employment, waiver services, day programs, rehabilitation, respite, advocacy and health services. Services are provided for people of any age, and there are no restrictions based on when the injury occurred. Call 634-8132.

Horizon Health Services, 3020 Bailey Ave., offers programs in Erie and Niagara counties to assist individuals with mental illness, chemical dependency and/or developmental disabilities. Call 831-1800 or visit www.horizon-health.org.

The Center for Children and Families at the University at Buffalo offers free programs, assessments and clinical services for children, ages 6 to 12, with behavior and learning problems. For information, call 829-2244, Ext. 5.

The Senior Wheels USA Program offers power wheelchairs at no cost to senior citizens and those with permanent disabilities for those who qualify. Call (800) 246-6010.

Western New York Independent Living offers "Double Trouble," a support group for individuals recovering from mental disorders and addiction problems that will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Marvin Palanker Conference Room, WNY Independent Living Project, 3108 Main St. near Highgate Avenue. For information, call 836-0822, Ext. 154.

The Enhanced Services Program at Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled offers an expressive arts program for adults with developmental disabilities. A behavior clinician will assist in learning coping mechanisms through art. It will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at 2180 Genesee St. For more information, call Bryan Rotella at 896-2180, Ext. 134.

The Buffalo State College Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic offers Stroke and Hope Aphasia Support Group for Survivors and their Families from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday in Caudell Hall, Buffalo State College, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Call 878-3530 or 878-5319.

Erie County NY Connects provides information on all available services for those of any age with disabilities or in need of long-term care. Explore options and resources to help with individual situations. For information, call 858-8526, (800) 396-2705 or visit www.erie.gov/nyconnects.

The Overnight Respite program at Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled provides care for those age 18 and older with disabilities, allowing caregivers some respite time. Call Kevin Martin at 877-1111.

Literacy Empowerment Action Plan of WNY (LEAP), 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, is accepting children in grades 1-12 with significant reading difficulties for its diagnostic reading assessment and remedial instruction programs. To schedule an appointment or information, call 873-0429 or visit www.leapofwny.org.

