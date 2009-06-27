NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Falls fire displaces 3 Niagara U students

NIAGARA FALLS -- A fire displaced three Niagara University students early Friday, according to the city Fire Department.

The blaze, which began on a second-floor porch, was reported at 2:31 a.m. at 2817 McKoon Ave., a two-story home just east of Main Street and south of Findlay Drive, firefighters said.

They reported the fire under control at 3:33 a.m. Damage was estimated at $45,000. The cause remained under investigation.

-----

>Woman sentenced to interim probation

LOCKPORT -- A Gowanda woman will have a chance to stay out of prison and begin repaying $20,000 she stole from a Wheatfield man, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided Friday.

Murphy placed Crystal L. Lewis, 30, of Edgewood Drive, on six months' interim probation, pending final sentencing on her guilty plea to fourth-degree grand larceny. The maximum penalty is four years in prison.

Between February 2007 and August 2008, Lewis, a former North Tonawanda resident, befriended the 46-year-old victim, took him to a store to cash his paychecks and told him she would pay his bills, but she kept most of the money.

Assistant District Attorney Heather A. Sloma-DeCastro told Murphy, "The people aren't opposed to giving her a chance to pay this money back. The police aren't so forgiving and want her incarcerated. Our recommendation is that you give her a chance to pay the money back and be unforgiving if she doesn't."

-----

>Kitchen fire causes $40,000 in damages

A fire in a kitchen caused $40,000 in damage to half of a Williamsville duplex Friday afternoon, Amherst Fire Control said.

At 4:49 p.m., a woman reported a fire at the duplex on Mill Street and said everyone had evacuated the building. The Williamsville Fire Department responded and found heavy smoke conditions and the fire contained within the kitchen on the right side of the duplex. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in under 20 minutes.

No one was injured.

The fire was started by a cooking accident, officials said.

-----

>Man is shot to death on Ullman Street

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man on Ullman Street off Rush Avenue in the Riverside neighborhood shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Northwest District police found a man who had died of apparent gunshot wounds. Witnesses gave investigators conflicting accounts of what happened, but it is believed the victim was on foot when a lone gunman, who may or may not have been in a car, opened fire multiple times, said Chief of Detectives Dennis J. Richards. The gunman is believed to have fled in a car.

The victim was identified only as a 20-year-old Hispanic male. Police were still trying to locate family members late Friday.

The fatal shooting marks the 23rd homicide of the year.

Police were trying to determine a motive for the shooting, Richards said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

-----

>St. Catharines woman charged in fatal crash

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- A St. Catharines woman was charged with dangerous driving causing death Friday for speeding through an intersection, crossing over a pedestrian island and then crashing into a stopped minivan, killing the 77-year-old driver of the van, Niagara Regional Police said.

Hildegard Wiens, 56, who had been driving an SUV, was arrested Friday and then released on bail. The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. June 13 on Niagara at Scott streets. The victim's name was not released.