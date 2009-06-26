Lewis' e-mailed suggestions cause stir within GOP circles in county

Niagara County Manager Gregory D. Lewis suggests increasing the mortgage tax to fund public works projects, turning county parks over to host communities and abolishing County Legislature committees.

The suggestions, among many others, were included in an e-mail Lewis sent last week to top members of the Legislature's Republican-led majority caucus. It was posted -- and criticized -- Thursday on a blog that customarily reflects the views of the county GOP organization.

Lewis' suggestions came in response to an April 7 Legislature resolution that directed him to "begin the process of restructuring all Niagara County departments" in view of the state budget crisis. That resolution was sponsored by a Democrat, Renae Kimble of Niagara Falls.

"I sent some concepts to them for their feedback," Lewis said in an interview Thursday. "Until I sign off on it, there's no recommendation from me. Anything else is someone's spin."

As for why the Democratic minority and even most Republicans were left out of the loop, Lewis said, "I have private conversations with all legislators. It's part of what I do. The majority leader controls the agenda in terms of what's coming through the Legislature."

"I think it's productive to engage in conversations about ideas and concepts. It doesn't mean we oppose or support them," said Majority Leader Richard E. Updegrove, R-Lockport. "I'm assuming these are ideas, and it's very preliminary."

Updegrove was one of the recipients of Lewis' e-mail, along with Chairman William L. Ross, Vice Chairman Clyde L. Burmaster of Ransomville, Administration Committee Chairman Jason J. Murgia of Niagara Falls and Legislator W. Keith McNall of Lockport.

Lewis said the county needs to prioritize and improve its operations, and find "revenue enhancements" that don't increase general taxes.

"I think property taxes are really at the ceiling, and sales tax is at the ceiling," Lewis said.

He explained that he meant politically and practically, not legally. "I look at it from a manager's point of view of the community and the 220,000 people we work for. The economy has gotten worse," Lewis said.

Mortgage taxes and mortgage recording fees are paid only when real estate is sold.

"It would be like a subsidy. It wouldn't be enough to operate Public Works, anyway," said Minority Leader Dennis F. Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls.

"It goes against our record of reducing taxes," Updegrove cautioned.

Ross, C-Wheatfield, said mortgage tax increases have been discussed before. "I knew it was going to come up this year. This is a bad budget year," he said.

The notion of turning over parks also is not new; Ross said there have been past proposals to turn Oppenheim Park over to Wheatfield, for instance.

Virtuoso pointed out that state legislation would be needed, union issues would have to be settled, and some parks on land donated by private owners may face deed restrictions.

But Updegrove said the transfer of land that became Day Road Park in the Town of Lockport shows that it can be done.

"If the host municipalities are willing to take the parks, we'd be willing to make that transition," he said.

Lewis suggested scrapping the Legislature's five committees and discussing all legislation in a committee-of-the-whole meeting a week before each formal session. Most city and town councils in the county hold such work sessions in advance of their business meetings.

Virtuoso said, "I think that's a good idea. Then everybody would know what's going on and have input. The [formal] meetings would be a lot quicker because all our arguments would be in committee."

Although he suspected some of his colleagues might like the idea of fewer meetings, Ross defended the five-committee system.

"I think it works exceptionally well. It's a big improvement over when we had 10 or 12 or even 13 committees," he said.

Lewis urged construction of a new Public Works Department headquarters.

The county bought land on Junction Road in Cambria, but the Legislature lost its enthusiasm for the project when it heard a cost estimate of more than $40 million, about three times what was expected.

"Way out of line," Virtuoso said, adding that he wouldn't want to spend more than $7 million or $8 million for the Public Works building.

Ross said the project needs to happen. "We're just on borrowed time. That mess we have over there is old and archaic," he said.

Lewis also called for using the remaining Seneca Niagara Casino revenue to fund the Economic Development Department.

Updegrove said, "That's the most difficult one to be open-minded to." The money currently is earmarked to pay legal fees for lawsuits the Legislature has authorized against the state and the New York Power Authority.

