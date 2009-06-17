Gillibrand aims to cut cost of child care by doubling tax break

Child care is costing the average Erie County family $936 more this year than it did a year ago, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand said Tuesday as she began a legislative push aimed at cutting costs for working families.

According to statistics compiled by the New York State Office of Child and Family Services and released by Gillibrand, the average annual cost of day care for children under age 3 in Erie County is now $10,660.

Meanwhile, day care for 3- to 5-year-olds costs an average of $9,516, and day care for older children costs an average of $9,204 a year.

According to Gillibrand's study, child care costs are increasing much more rapidly in Erie County than elsewhere in Western New York. In Niagara County, for example, child care costs have increased only $450 this year -- and annual costs are as much as $2,000 a year lower than in Erie County.

In Erie County and many other places across the state, however, the cost of day care is increasing at a rate far greater than that of inflation, Gillibrand's statistics found.

"In this difficult economy, parents cannot afford the rising cost of child care," said Gillibrand, D-N.Y. "Families' incomes are just not keeping pace. I speak with parents all over New York state who tell me that something must be done."

Gillibrand outlined several proposals for making day care more affordable. Most notably, she said she backs legislation that would double the Dependent and Child Care Tax Credit, to $6,000.

Other tax breaks could be offered to employers who offer day care at the workplace and who offer services aimed at helping workers find affordable day care, Gillibrand said.

In addition, she suggested tax breaks aimed at encouraging more college graduates to become child care professionals and at encouraging telecommuting.

