Lew-Port School Board criticized State commissioner calls it dysfunctional

LEWISTON -- Following a rash of recent board problems, the state's top education officer is keeping a close eye on the Lewiston-Porter School Board -- last week calling it "dysfunctional" and recommending intervention.

State Education Commissioner Richard P. Mills has called for corrective action for the board, a move that follows his sixth ruling on appeal filed by Lewiston-Porter School Board members in little more than a year. Mills labeled the frequent rate of members resorting to litigation a cause for concern.

"It appears that the members of this board may be more interested in suing each other and pursuing old grudges than they are in managing a school district in a proper and efficient manner," he wrote.

The latest appeal came from board member Scott A. Stepien, who said the instructors hired for Lewiston-Porter High School's new Air Force Junior ROTC program were not qualified.

Mills last week rejected the claim, calling it "egregious," and said William Arrington and Theresa Demers, both from out of state, have proper visiting lecturer licenses and are certified by the Department of the Air Force to teach Junior ROTC classes.

The ruling highlights a prevailing problem on the Lewiston-Porter School Board of a disregard for legal advice that has state officials putting pressure on the district, Superintendent R. Christopher Roser said.

The district's legal counsel had told Stepien the ROTC instructors met all certification requirements and Stepien filed an appeal anyway, Roser said. Stepien did not return a call seeking comment.

In April, attorneys told the board it could not let voters decide on eliminating two board seats because the measure was being pushed through too quickly, but board members approved it anyway.

Attorneys recommended in July the district cover legal expenses for four former board members being sued by Stepien for actions while they served. The sitting board voted to deny legal indemnification and Mills overturned their decision earlier this month.

Board President Robert J. Weller was offered training before taking his seat last year but refused it and is now accused of sending racist e-mails to other district members.

Roser said the board's reputation of misbehavior has been a "distraction" and "an embarrassment."

Some people are saying that those comments are about the harshest the commissioner could make toward a school board -- "and I'd say it's pretty well deserved," Roser said of the commissioner's ruling. "The board gets advice from legal counsel and then wants to go off and do the opposite."

The School Board must now follow orders laid out by Clark J. Godshall, superintendent of Orleans/Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services, who serves as a liaison between the commissioner and school districts in Niagara County.

Roser said the commissioner is treating the Lewiston-Porter School Board "like a school under review," meaning a corrective action plan must be developed and followed. Godshall will report to the commissioner on Lewiston-Porter's progress, Roser said.

The plan will address the appropriate response for board members who find themselves on the losing end of a vote -- which won't include legal action. A board spokesperson will also be designated, rather than having every member speaking on behalf of the board, Roser said. Board member training will become mandatory.

It is unlikely the commissioner would go so far as to remove members of the board, Roser said, but it is unclear what punishment the district could face if corrective actions are not followed.

"We have a whole bunch of people who are watching us now," Roser said. "That's always uncomfortable, even with as much as we do right. But if it gets us to where we have a well-running board, then it's a step in the right direction."

