LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Schools celebrate gains in local district rankings

The Grand Island School Board cited extraordinary performance by teachers and students as the primary factor behind the district's seventh-overall finish in a local ranking of all Western New York school districts.

Grand Island advanced three spots on the list published annually by Buffalo Business First. The publication assessed 98 regional school districts on a number of criteria, including test scores, facility quality and efficiency of district operations.

"Not too many years ago, Grand Island was ranked 20th in the region," Superintendent Robert Christmann said. "This year our district took a huge jump ahead, considering that advancing in the top 10 can be tough.

"It's been a team effort, and we're very proud of what we've accomplished," he said.

Grand Island placed in the top 10 percent of academic performance in English/foreign language, social studies and science.

Richard Little, Jr., board president, said the district's performance in the face of leaner budgets is a testament to the dedication of district personnel.

"This is a huge accomplishment. All our staff deserves accolades for this," he said. "We keep setting the bar high and asking our staff to do more with less. Not only has the staff performed, but our students have performed outstandingly, too."