State awards $700,000 in housing grants

The New York State Affordable Housing Corp. has awarded $700,000 in grants to Erie County local government entities to finance renovations for 50 housing units in Cheektowaga and Lackawanna.

The agency's board approved a $500,000 grant to the Town of Cheektowaga's Community and Economic Development Office to pay for home improvements for 17 units. The housing stock in that area is more than 50 years old, and sometimes more than 100 years old.

The grant will be used to renovate 11 single-family homes and three two-family homes on scattered sites in the town, bringing them into compliance with local state and building codes or laws.

The total cost of the project is $833,000, with the rest covered through $200,000 in community development block grant funds and $133,000 in HOME funds, both through the town.

The agency also approved a $200,000 grant to the Lackawanna Housing Development Corp. to pay for improvements to 33 units in single and two-family homes in the city. Nearly 80 percent of the housing there is more than 59 years old, and 22 percent of them need "major rehabilitation."

The total cost of the project is $334,000, with the rest funded through homeowner equity.

In both cases, the grants will help correct basic structural defects or foundation problems, replace roofs, doors, windows, siding, and deficient water and septic systems, and upgrade electrical, heating and plumbing systems. A lead assessment and abatement will also be conducted as needed.

Applicants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority for those whose housing poses "a serious health, safety or structural threat." Only households earning up to $56,896 for a family of four are eligible.

In all, the agency last week approved $4.965 million in grants for the acquisition and renovation of 378 affordable units throughout the state.

