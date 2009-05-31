In Armida's Garden

"Ah, see," he sang, "the shamefast, virgin rose

first bursting her green bud so timidly,

half hidden and half bare: the less she shows

herself, the lovelier she seems to be.

Now see her bosom, budding still, unclose

and look! she droops, and seems no longer she --

not she who in her morning set afire

a thousand lads and maidens with desire.

"So passes in the passing of a day

the leaf and flower from our mortal scene,

nor will, though April come again, display

its bloom again, nor evermore grow green.

Ah, let us pluck the rosebud while we may.

It all too soon fades from its morning sheen.

Let us pluck the rose today, to love and burn

while we can love, and be loved in return."

By Torquato Tasso, The Liberation of Jerusalem (XVI: 14-15) Translated by Max Wickert

Contributor's note: Buffalo-based poet and UB professor of English emeritus Max Wickert's new verse translation of 16th century Italian poet Torquato Tasso's epic "The Liberation of Jerusalem" was published earlier this month by Oxford University Press. This is Wickert's version of two of Tasso's most famous stanzas.

***

To Love Some Others Is a Heavy Cross

To love some others is a heavy cross,

But you have beauty in your self,

And an answer to that beauty's secret,

Lies within the life confession.

In spring we hear the wisp of dreams,

And rustle of the news and truths.

You came from the family of means

Unselfish like the air breeze.

It's easy to wake up and recover the sight,

Shake wordy rubbish from the heart

And ever live with no obstruction,

All this -- a very simple craft.

Written in 1931 by Russian poet and novelist Boris Pasternak (1890-1960). Translation by Julia Mineeva-Braun.

Contributor's note: Russian-born Julia Mineeva Braun teaches English at Jamestown Community College and Russian at the International Institute of Buffalo.