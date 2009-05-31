Mets' moves keep everyone guessing about intentions

I have no clue what the New York Mets are doing at times and I thought that was just a product of paying close attention to the Cleveland Indians the last 14 years and not giving much of a thought to what was going on in Queens. Now that my attention has to be turned to the East, I'm glad to find out I'm not alone.

Even though the Mets are hanging around at the top of the NL East, the way they're handling their roster this year is completely baffling to folks in New York, too.

Pretty amazing that a big-budget team is as thin as it is in the minor leagues and even more amazing to see the Mets actually play short-handed in the bigs while waiting for injured players to come back. The one problem? Just about every injury the Mets have had this year has landed players on the disabled list after they waited, waited, waited for the guy to come back.

The latest was Tuesday's news that Jose Reyes (calf) and Ryan Church (hamstring) were just not healthy enough to play after a few days of hemming and hawing and were thus going on the DL. Hence came the decision to call up Fernando Martinez from the Bisons.

How many days were the Mets going to wait before deciding that Carlos Delgado's hip just wasn't going to get better and that he needed surgery? Pretty amazing they would dawdle like they did -- even making Delgado take a cross-country flight to San Francisco before finally getting him on the DL.

For his part, Delgado isn't sure he's going to be back this season.

"I can't guarantee that," Delgado told reporters Thursday at a Mets Foundation charity event. "But it looks like that's going to be the case. The most important thing is to get better, get healthy, so that you can perform effectively, and that's our goal. I think that's going to happen sometime this year, but I can't guarantee nothing."

There's more.

Carlos Beltran has had a balky knee and continues to battle through it. Last weekend in Boston, closer Francisco Rodriguez was actually wheeled out of Fenway Park on a stretcher because of painful back spasms.

Two days later, he was on the mound saving a game against the Nationals even though he's been told the spasms could return again without warning. And you thought Billy Wagner's elbow was the bullpen's big problem.

One under-the-radar problem is the Mets don't want to put guys on the DL and shelve them for 15 days when they could be back in, say, seven or eight. And a big reason for that is that the Bisons have little help to offer. The no-help club includes $36 millon Oliver Perez, who is well on his way to becoming the Carl Pavano of the Mets.

In Delgado's case, the easy answer would have been to call up Nick Evans but ol' 7-for-75 was a complete disaster. By the way, he's been no better in Double-A either. Evans homered his first night in Binghamton but entered the weekend just 6 for 28. Totals for the year -- 13 for 103 with 36 strikeouts.

And Martinez, who became the youngest player in the majors at age 20 when he got his call, went 0 for 7 in his first two games and was embarrassed when he didn't run out a pop-up that the Nationals butchered in fair territory Wednesday night. Martinez was easily thrown out.

Not what the Mets hoped to see from their top prospect in their time of need.

***

Staying away

So much for the Mets affiliation helping to fill seats in Buffalo. The Herd's lousy play is crushing the turnstiles.

The Bisons, frankly, expected attendance numbers to take a hit because of the economy and because season tickets are believed to be under 4,000 for the first time. But there's no way they expected a drop of more than 1,400 per game.

The team has sold 180,941 tickets for 30 dates, an average of 6,031 that's just seventh in the International League. The Bisons have never averaged under 8,200 for an entire season since moving downtown in 1988 but some big summer numbers already planned will certainly boost the current average.

Still, the club is waaaaaaay behind 2008. The numbers through 30 dates last year: A tickets sold count of 223,851 and an average of 7,462.

***

Get out of town

Four more losses to the Tribe in Progressive Field makes 17 straight for the Rays in Cleveland since Sept. 28, 2005. Last week's series featured three rain delays, a blown 10-run lead and the continued dominance by Ben Francisco over Rays pitcher Andy Sonnanstine.

Get this: Francisco is 8 for 9 with a double, five homers, a walk and 12 RBIs in 10 career plate appearances against Sonnanstine. His three-run homer Tuesday was his fourth straight home run off Sonnanstine; the streak ended with a single in the next at-bat, one shy of the all-time record of five set by the Dodgers' Frank Howard against Bob Hendley of the Milwaukee Braves and San Francisco in 1963-64.

"Just baseball," Francisco shrugged. "Some guys you have success against, some guys you don't. I try not to think about it."

"He's hitting everything I'm throwing right now," Sonnanstine said.

Jeremy Sowers got the win in Monday's 11-10 win that saw the Tribe wipe out a 10-0 deficit. He threw five shutout innings of relief and earned a start Monday night against the Yankees' Joba Chamberlain.

"All you want to do is get outs," said Sowers. "Keeping them scoreless and coming back to win that kind of game is not necessarily something you expect in that situation. I'm sure your typical bullpen experience is a little more turbulent."

Manager Joe Maddon had no idea why the Rays simply can't do anything right when they hit town. "We're going to have to change our game plan here," he said. "The next time we come here, we're going to bring candles and holy water."

More Tribe comeback chatter: Monday's game was the third time in the last 25 years Cleveland has won when trailing by 10 or more runs. In the same 25 years, all other big-league teams have climbed out of 10-run holes just five times combined.

***

Around the horn

*Toronto Sun columnist Bob Elliott blamed Boston knuckleballer Tim Wakefield for the Jays' sudden losing streak. After pointing out how manager Cito Gaston worried that Wakefield's flutterballs might throw Jays hitters off for a couple days, Elliott noted the Jays were a Bisonesque 8 for 58 with runners in scoring position and scored just 11 runs in the next seven games.

*Clay Buchholz has to be getting close to pitching himself back to Boston. He threw a one-hitter for Pawtucket Monday at Louisville -- losing a perfect game on a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth. Buchholz was 3-0 with an 0.80 ERA in May, giving up three earned runs in 33 2/3 innings. Two of the runs were solo homers by Fernando Martinez in the Bisons' 4-3 loss in McCoy Stadium on May 19. Buchholz got a no-decision in that game.

*Making the World Series seems to be a curse for National League managers in this decade. With the firing of Clint Hurdle on Friday, the only NL skippers left with their teams after going to the Fall Classic are St. Louis' Tony LaRussa and Philadelphia's Charlie Manuel.

Moving on or moved out have been Bobby Valentine (2000 Mets), Bob Brenly ('01 Diamondbacks), Dusty Baker ('02 Giants), Jack McKeon ('03 Marlins) and Phil Garner ('05 Astros).

