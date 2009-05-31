Elinor Lipman delivers delight in 'Family Man'

This book will not make you search your soul. It will not start you pondering the mysteries of the cosmos. It may make you want a cosmo, actually, but as for the existential questions that make the universe spin? No.

On the other hand, it will make you laugh. And it delivers both a delightfully memorable main character, Henry Archer, and a happy ending.

In this kind of an early-summer, recession-riddled environment?

Believe me, that can be more than enough.

Here's the setup. Henry Archer, a well-to-do, stylish and single gay man who lives in a gorgeous vintage townhouse on the Upper West Side -- and who is easing gently into his years of upper-middle-age, with few regrets -- meets a bewitching young woman at his barber shop. After a few mixups are straightened out, it becomes apparent to Henry that this young woman, a budding (or "wannabe"; it's not quite clear at first) actress is in fact his former daughter, Thalia.

Which sounds confusing, but is as simple as this: before he realized he was gay, Henry was married to Denise Krouch, a loud, needy woman -- and one who has recently re-entered his life, as her latest marriage has ended with the death of her husband after 24 years. (Not 25, which would guarantee her more of Glenn's estate; this wrinkle becomes a running subplot throughout the novel.) Thalia was Denise's child from a previous relationship, which means that Henry parented her briefly when she was a toddler.

He's always missed her, in fact.

Elinor Lipman, the author of "The Family Man," has written these sorts of light, comedy-soaked novels before ("Then She Found Me," "Isabel's Bed," "The Pursuit of Alice Thrift") and knows just how to spin them: you need an amusing plotline that never puts too much at stake, and a sentimental tone that never verges rudely into mawkishness. You need, as well, a likeable central character, and that's where Henry Archer fills the bill capably.

Henry is the very definition of a Good Guy: the kind you want as a weekend house guest, or seatmate at the theater. (Lipman herself has said of him: "He's old-fashioned and decent. He's the one with impeccable family values.") As the book moves along, Henry politely extends both the hand of friendship to Denise and an offer of shelter to Thalia, who needs a place to stay.

Entanglements, romantic and social, ensue, but through it all Henry keeps on smiling and putting out clean hand towels.

The only clunkers here have more to do with the writing than the plotline, which we accept as a bit loopy when we buy the ticket. Most of the dialogue is good, which makes lines like "Any minute now you're going to be publicly in love -- nay, engaged -- to Leif Dumont" stand out even more. When's the last time somebody said "nay" to you in casual conversation?

At the end, however, readers are smiling, at the unconventional families that have somehow formed out of some unlikely material. Brava for that.

For a summer where you'll be spending some carefree time poolside or at the beach, you could do far worse than "The Family Man." That's a fact.

Charity Vogel is a News features reporter and Monday columnist.

***

The Family Man

By Elinor Lipman

Houghton Mifflin/Harcourt

305 pages, $25