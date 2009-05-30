Ciccone rolls past some misery

Failing to earn enough points to retain his exemption on the Lumber Liquidators PBA Tour hasn't stopped Joe Ciccone. Not at all.

Ciccone bounced back from his disappointing season on the tour with a record qualifying score earlier this month in the George A. Obenauer Masters Tournament, although he did not retain his championship.

Earlier this week, Ciccone defeated Jim Tomek of Camp Hill, Pa., 184-161, to win the PBA Regional Players Championship at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich. Besides the $9,000 first prize, the victory gave Ciccone his first trip to the PBA Tournament of Champions next season. He also earned an expenses paid trip to the PBA Regional Players Invitational in 2010.

There was a field of 207 in the Regional Players Championship. Ciccone had to defeat four opponents in match play to earn the title.

This week, Ciccone is attempting to regain his exemption in the PBA Tour Trials at the same facility in Allen Park. The top seven finishers in the Trials will earn exemptions for the 2009-2010 Tour season. Ciccone stood fourth and Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga was sixth through Thursday's second round. The Trials will wind up Sunday.

Earning the invitation to next year's Tournament of Champions has to rank as the highlight of Ciccone's pro career. "Icing on the cake," said the former Erie Community College and Arizona State All-American.

The winner of the Regional Players Invitational will receive an exemption to the 2010-11 Tour season, but Ciccone is hoping to regain his exemption before that.

"[Losing my exemption] wasn't the result I was hoping for last season, but a lot of other guys were impacted the same way," Ciccone said after his win in Michigan. "There's nothing specific about the way I bowled that I can put my finger on, but it would be nice to have the opportunity to do better next season than I did last. I'll bowl the Tour Trials and if I don't make it, it's nice to have the RPI to fall back on."

Ciminelli got off to a brilliant start in the Tour Trials. After the first nine-game round on the Cheetah pattern, he was second behind Cassidy Schaub (243) of Ashland, Ohio, averaging 242.22.

In the Regional Players Championship, Amherst native Lindsay Baker, who now lives in Waterford, Mich., reached the round of 32. Baker defeated former Tour pro Chris Collins, 3-1, in the round of 64 before losing to Chad Maas of Brookfield, Wis., 3-2.

Szczerbinski honored

North Tonawanda's John Szczerbinski of Wichita State was a first-team collegiate All-America choice as selected by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association. Szczerbinski helped Wichita State win a second straight intercollegiate team championship.

Szczerbinski, the former Teen Master champion who is also a member of Junior Team USA, was a runner-up for Collegiate Player of the Year as voted on by the Bowling Writers Association of America. Dan McClelland of Saginaw Valley State was named the male Player of the Year. Sandra Gongora of Wichita State was the female choice.

Proprietors elect Perna

Donna Perna of Transit Lanes recently was elected president of the Bowling Proprietors Association of Western New York. Other officers are: vice-president Rick Angle, Arcade Lanes; Howard Braymiller Jr., Braymiller's Lanes; and executive secretary, Eugene F. "Whitey" Heidenburg.

On Aug. 3, the BPAWNY will be co-host with the Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital for a golf outing with the proceeds to benefit the hospital and the BPAWNY scholarship program. Entry is $150 per golfer, which includes lunch, gift bag, golf and cart, open bar, dinner and prizes. Sponsorships are available at various levels. Contact Jim Russo (818-1800), Braymiller (913-0367) or Heidenburg (681-1095).

The BPAWNY annual champions awards dinner will be June 10 at Salvatore's Italian Gardens.

Lavery bowls 299

Ed Lavery of Williamsville shot a 299 game last week in the USBC Open in Las Vegas. The big game came in doubles and helped Lavery and Joe Wagner to a 1,387 total. As of Friday, that was good enough for 21st in the national tournament. Also, Lavery was 18th in all-events with 2,108. He had games of 214, 245 and 299 in doubles to go with the 180, 232, 267 in singles and 235, 213, 223 with the Cambio's Pro Shop team.

